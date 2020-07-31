Daily Journal, Aging Services partner on pet food drive for seniors

The Richmond County Daily Journal and Richmond County Aging Services are teaming up to provide products for pets of seniors in need.

“Former Richmond County Daily Journal Sales Manager Judy Cagle was a strong supporter of the Richmond County Humane Society and was concerned about the pets of senior citizens who, too much, could barely afford their own meals,” said Regional Publisher Brian Bloom. “In honor of Judy, this newspaper wants to continue her voice and drive donations to help Aging Services and their Meals on Wheels program by asking readers to donate pet products.”

Donations of pet food, toys, cages, beds, leashes, kitty litter, flea prevention products and event crates may be dropped off at the Daily Journal office at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B in Rockingham. Financial donations can be made by directly contacting Richmond County Aging Services at 910-997-4491.

Donations will be accepted throughout the month of August at the newspaper. You may also donate directly to Aging Services at their location at 225 S. Lawrence St. in Rockingham.