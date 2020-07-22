With county’s 8th COVID-19 death, rate of new positive cases hits two-week low

ROCKINGHAM — The eighth COVID-19-related death of a Richmond County resident was reported Tuesday, which was also a day which saw the county report the lowest percentage of new positive cases in the last two weeks.

The most recently deceased patient was being hospitalized outside the county and actually died on Friday, July 17, but was only reported to the Richmond County Health Department on Tuesday. The deaths from the virus in county residents has been in those whose ages range from 31 to 92.

Tuesday saw one new case reported, bringing the total to 406, with 278 recoveries. One person is currently hospitalized, while 119 are in home isolation as of Tuesday. The county received 141 more test results Tuesday than they did on Monday, and with only one new positive case marks the lowest percentage of positive cases reported over the last two weeks with 0.71%. This total results is also the highest amount received in one day over the last two weeks.

The highest percentage of positive cases compared to total results over that two-week period (dating back to July 7) came on July 15, which saw only 19 new results but nine of those were positive cases, making up 47.4% of the total received.

The second highest percentage of positive cases came on July 13 with 10 of 22 results coming back positive, or 45.5%. July 20 also saw 45.5% of results come back positive, with five positive cases out of 11 new results received. On July 11, 35.3% of the new results were positive, and on July 10 28.6% of the results were positive.

Health Director Tommy Jarrell said last week that no outbreaks connected to a specific event — such as a social gathering — have been identified in Richmond County, including those related to July 4 festivities. Jarrell said Tuesday that the Richmond County Health Department has not had to close any businesses for failure to comply with the governor’s new mask mandate.

“The Richmond County Health Department encourages everyone to practice the three W’s: wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash hands frequently,” Jarrell said in a press release following the new reported death. “Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family today during the time of their loss.”

Experts have repeatedly cautioned that new spikes in total cases don’t reflect the state of the virus’s spread currently, but only the most recent data available, which lags behind the reality.

Since July 7, the total number of people in home isolation in Richmond County has grown from 95 to 119, showing that while their cases may not be severe enough to require hospitalization, there are still a relatively large number of people confirmed who can potentially spread the virus.

One of the models FirstHealth of the Carolinas follows for COVID-19 is that of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). Their data shows a steady increase in total deaths for the state since April and the only chance for flattening the curve to a plateau being adopting “universal masks,” meaning 95% mask usage in all public places. In this scenario, the curve of COVID-19 deaths would be significantly flattened by Nov. 1.

The current path the state is on, “easing,” which IHME defines as “continued easing of social distancing mandates” without mandates being re-imposed, would slow the rate of increase in deaths, but would still result in an estimated 329 more deaths by Nov. 1 than if “universal masks” were in place, according to IHME’s projections.

