June birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
June 3, 2020
Brent and Breana Lill, Rockingham, a son, Dawson Thomas Lill
June 7, 2020
Brenda Solache and Oscar A. May Cruz, Ellerbe, a daughter, Isabella May
June 9, 2020
Christopher and Kelsey Holt, Hamlet, a daughter, Everleigh Kate Holt
June 12, 2020
Oneka and Joseph Champaign, Richmond County, a daughter, Amarah Champaign
June 15, 2020
Christen Robinson, Ellerbe, a daughter, Amiri Dior Cooper
June 15, 2020
Brittany Durden and William V. Goins, Rockingham, a daughter, Calliope Grace Goins
June 20, 2020
Lacey Steele and Lucas Newton, Rockingham, a daughter, Noah Teresa Newton
June 23, 2020
Damon and Nicky Wright, Rockingham, a daughter, Zuri Rae Wright
June 26, 2020
Calvin Wayne Smith and Kimberly Renee Smith, Rockingham, a daughter, Brooklyn Paige Smith
June 28, 2020
Garicia Thomas and DeJarez Smith, Rockingham, a son, DeJarez Isaiah Smith, Jr.
June 29, 2020
Naomi and Olufemi Adegboyega, Hamlet, a daughter, Destiny Adegboyega