Ellerbe will keep sheriff’s office contract for now

ELLERBE — The Town of Ellerbe has put a hold on their plan to end the town’s $180,000 contract with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to keep a deputy there 24 hours a day following outcry from the public over the prospect of losing law enforcement protection.

The possibility of cutting this contract preceded the financial losses from COVID-19 and the county’s change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, which significantly reduced Ellerbe’s sales tax revenue. Mayor Fred Cloninger first mentioned to County Manager Bryan Land that the town was considering this move in December 2019.

The cut was included in the cuts made for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, but as of the Town Council’s meeting Monday night, they had not made it official, according to Cloninger. He said that many residents had reached out to him to express their disagreement with the decision, and the town’s auditor, Ken Anderson, suggested that he seek guidance from the Local Government Commission (LGC) on other ways to save money.

Cloninger, as mayor, does not have a vote or the ability to motion in official meetings, but put forward the idea of holding off on ending the contract as a suggestion to the council, which they agreed was the right call. The mayor noted in the meeting that the LGC helps “local governments in financial distress.”

In the months that this move has been on the table, Cloninger said it weighed heavily on him.

“I knew this would be a sensitive topic but I didn’t realize how sensitive it would be to a lot of people,” Cloninger said in an interview Tuesday. “In talking to different people I thought we could take another look at it, see if we could make this work.

“I thought that we owed that to the citizens who have become … dependent on it,” he continued. “They’ve had that comfort zone for so many years and I just felt like we had to everything we possibly could do to make it work.”

Cloninger said he wasn’t able to get a detailed outlook from the county or the sheriff’s office on how much it would affect law enforcement’s response time if they were to end the contract, but that they made clear the town would still be covered — except there wouldn’t always be a guarantee of a deputy being within the town’s borders.

Land said when he heard Cloninger’s concern about the burden the contract was putting on the town that he had told the mayor that the county would work with them on it. Land added that the sheriff’s office has provided “adequate” coverage to other municipalities who can’t afford to pay a contract.

“We just wouldn’t necessarily have a car stationed within the city limits 24 hours a day,” Land said in an email referring to the impact to Ellerbe’s law enforcement coverage without this contract. “Even before this contract Sheriff Clemmons and Sheriff Furr always provided a strong presence in the northern end of the county and everyone is mindful of the bank located there in town as well.”

