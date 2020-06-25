East Rockingham pool opens, county enforcing stricter limits than required

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A young man gets a running start on a back flip at the newly-opened East Rockingham pool on Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM — The East Rockingham pool in Herbert C. Diggs Memorial Park opened Monday — three weeks later than it would have normally — with a limit of 50 people at a time, as well as other restrictions, to allow visitors to have some summer fun while maintaining social distancing.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in their latest guidance on pools, states that any scenario where many people gather together poses a risk for transmission of COVID-19. Pools must limit their capacity to no more than 50% of the maximum occupancy allowed under its fire code, enforce a maximum occupancy of 10 people per 1,000 square feet in the water, and keep 6 feet of space between family units.

The total square footage for the East Rockingham pool is 6,895, which would allow 70 people, and the total square footage of the cement area is 5,151, which would allow 169 people, according to County Manager Bryan Land. The county set its limit lower that these requirements at 50 in order to be in further compliance, Land said in an email.

Pool staff are using a handheld tally counter to track how many people enter the pool. The county has four lifeguards on duty and an attendant at the entrance. Lifeguards are tasked with reminding visitors to social distance, Land said.

NCDHHS and the Richmond County Health Department trained pool operators in May on how to enforce the COVID-19 guidelines. Land said that each pool must be evaluated by the Health Department before receiving a required permit to open.

On Wednesday, heads were dotted across the pool as kids and adults got some much-needed play time. They took turns going for acrobatic tricks off the diving boards, while lifeguards kept a close eye. Park Director Jeff Ingram said the pool only had about 20 visitors on Monday, the first day it opened, but by Wednesday it was bustling.

“The kids are happy to be out doing stuff,” Ingram said. “We’re just trying to keep them as distant as possible.”

The pool is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $3.