Sheriff: Toddler died after being left in a car while at unlicensed day care

ELLERBE — A 22-month old child died Thursday after allegedly being left in care while under the care of an unlicensed day care center in Ellerbe, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Two individuals have been charged in connection to the death. Both Dorothy Morgan Moore, 53, of Larry Parsons Road in Ellerbe and Paige Elizabeth Black, 24, of North Bruton Drive in Candor have been charged with one felony count each of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

They are being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $30,000 secure bond. More charges are pending, as the investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office received a call of an unresponsive toddler on Larry Parson Road in Ellerbe Thursday. EMS provided medical treatment to the child and transported them to a care facility where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office has not identified the child or the parents.

“Investigators determined through the investigation that the child had been kept at an unlicensed daycare facility and at some point during the afternoon had been left in a vehicle parked in the yard,” Sheriff James Clemmons explained in a press release.

The child has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh to determine the official cause of death.

This is a developing story.