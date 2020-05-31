A third Richmond County patient has died from COVID-19

ROCKINGHAM — A third person in Richmond County died from COVID-19 Saturday, according to the Richmond County Health Department.

The deceased was hospitalized outside of Richmond County after being diagnosed earlier this month.

“Please join us in our sympathy for the family and friends of this resident of Richmond County during this most difficult time,” read a press release from the Health Department Saturday night.

This death comes after weeks of steady growth in Richmond County’s total cases. The county has seen 161 total cases, with 84 currently in isolation and 70 recovered as of the latest county Saturday afternoon. The third death was not recorded in the county’s daily tally released around 2 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story.