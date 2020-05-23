Still 1,600 Richmond County residents without power

In Richmond County, 1,559 Duke Energy customers were still without power as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, one day after a severe thunderstorm caused widespread damage throughout the region.

“Crews are making significant headway,” a statement on Duke Energy’s outage map reads, “but areas that sustained severe damage will require more extensive repairs.”

As of 1:30 a.m., estimated restoration times for the county’s outages hadn’t been posted. Duke Energy will post estimated restoration times by 2 p.m. at the latest, according to the company’s website.

Pee Dee Electric also had one outage reported in Rockingham as of Saturday morning. That was Pee Dee’s only reported outage in Richmond County.