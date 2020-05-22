Cole Auditorium providing access to virtual shows, concerts

HAMLET — The Cole Auditorium at Richmond Community College is working on ways to keep entertaining audiences this summer while adhering to the restrictions on large gatherings and social distancing requirements.

Over the next two months, the Cole will be releasing exclusive access to premiere shows for people to watch from their personal devices. “Cole Direct” will kick off on Thursday, May 28, with “Go Now,” the ultimate Moody Blues tribute band. In June, Cole Direct will feature human instruments Naturally 7 on June 11 and the music of Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash in “One Night in Memphis” on June 25. In July, people will have access to the magic shadow performers “Catapult” on July 9 and a concert by Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats on July 23.

“The Cole has partnered with a talent agency and these artists to bring these concerts to you while live large-scale, in-person performances are on pause,” Cole Auditorium Director Joey Bennett said.

The performances are provided at no cost, but registration is required to view the concerts.

“When you register, you may choose to pay for a virtual ticket or to register for the performance without charge,” Bennett said. “Funds from the purchase of the virtual tickets will support the artists as well as the Cole’s pursuit to bring quality live performances to this hometown venue.”

All virtual tickets purchased are subject to a $3 per ticket transaction fee. Multiple people in the same household are welcome to view the concert under the same virtual ticket or free registration. To register for the concerts, visit www.richmondcc.edu/coledirect.

Internet connection is required to view the concerts. Access to the concerts will only be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the date for each concert.

The Cole will also be showing for free several popular family movies over the summer, and plans are being finalized for the 2020-2021 Richmond Community College Performing Arts Series. More information about the summer movies and show series will be announced at a later date.

To learn more about the Cole Direct concerts, contact the Cole Auditorium Box Office at (910) 410-1691 or [email protected] Visit the Cole online at http://richmondcc.edu/about-us/cole-auditorium. The Cole Auditorium is located on the Hamlet campus of RichmondCC.