Moss doubles down on ad valorem stance, offers to give excess revenue back to municipalities

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Commissioner and candidate for North Carolina House Ben Moss took to Facebook Monday to double down on his trust in County Manager Bryan Land’s estimate that the county would only net $675,000 in revenue from a change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, rather than the $1.8 million figure put forward by the Department of Revenue.

Moss wrote that this disparity between Land and the DOR is “simply too great to ignore” and that it is his “belief” that, if the net benefit to the county from changing the sales tax distribution method exceeds the initial projection put forward by Land prior to the county commissioners’ vote on the change in April, those excess revenues should be returned to the municipalities.

The DOR based their projection on the sales tax distributions from the 2018-2019 fiscal year — the most recent, final numbers available — and showed that this $1.8 million would come at great cost to the county’s municipalities.

“This is a way of me saying that I think that our numbers may be more realistic, so what would it hurt if we did say, hypothetically, that we could redistribute the money that was over what we’ve estimated that we would actually generate off of the change?” Moss said in an interview Monday. “I’m not saying Mr. Land’s numbers are wrong, but this could better help the municipalities plan their budgets out if this was a choice — this hybrid-type method.”

If the county’s additional revenue were to be $1.8 million, the municipalities would receive $1,125,000 if this were implemented. Moss added that he likely wouldn’t bring up this idea at a monthly meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Instead, he will save the discussion for the board’s budget work session June 2.

Asked how this excess money would be distributed back to the municipalities, Moss said he’s “still researching that.” He added that he and the county would likely have to seek legal advice on how this would work in practice.

In his Facebook post, which was published on the official page for his NC House campaign, Moss wrote that the combination of Land’s statements that the change would net the county $675,000 towards their budget shortfall and that the Department of the State Treasurer (DST) had “recommended” it made the change seem like “one that would benefit the county while doing little to impact the budget of the municipalities.” He said in the interview that he still stands behind his April 6 vote.

The DOR this month released projections that show that Dobbins Heights would have lost about $165,000 in sales tax revenue in the 2018-2019 fiscal year under an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, or 78.95% of the amount they received under the per capita distribution. Norman would have lost $36,000, or 100%. Hoffman would have lost $123,000, or 85.42%. Ellerbe would have lost $143,000, or 55.43%. Hamlet would have lost $605,000, or 37.69%. Rockingham would have lost $767,000, or 33.03%, according to the DOR.

Land’s statement that the DST “recommended” the county make this change has also been contradicted. Sharon Edmundson, director of the Fiscal Management Section of the State and Local Government Finance Division of the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, said, “DST staff was asked by (County Manager Bryan Land) if the distribution method could be modified; DST staff informed Mr. Land that the option was available to the county, but any decision to modify the distribution method should be made in close consultation with, and with sufficient notice given to, the county’s municipalities.”

Land did not provide this notice.

Moss wrote that his this idea came from conversations with elected officials from the municipalities in the last month about what consequences they could see under ad valorem. Moss declined to name which officials he spoke to when reached for comment on the post.

“As someone elected to represent all of Richmond County, I cannot remain silent and watch the smaller municipalities suffer, and potentially become insolvent, due to this change in tax distribution,” Moss wrote. “Norman, Dobbins Heights, Ellerbe, and Hoffman are every bit as important as Rockingham and Hamlet.”

