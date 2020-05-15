Hamlet balances budget despite shortfall caused by county vote

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Bill Zell, Hamlet’s interim city manager, speaks at the meeting Thursday morning to approve the city’s budget. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Bill Zell, Hamlet’s interim city manager, speaks at the meeting Thursday morning to approve the city’s budget.

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet officially approved their budget Thursday which the council balanced despite having to adjust to for a roughly $700,000 sales tax revenue shortfall due to the county changing the sales tax distribution method from per capita to ad valorem in April.

On Tuesday, the council approved $308,850 in budget cuts for fiscal year 2020-2021. This, plus a $0.10 increase in the tax rate taking it from $0.66 to $0.76 per $100 of value which adds about $246,000 in revenue, still left them short of where they needed to be. To cover the rest, the city approved a fund balance transfer that will be at least $40,000, according to Councilwoman Abbie Covington.

The expenses that have been cut are as follows:

• 4th of July festivities, which cleared $2,500 from the budget

• Old Fashioned Christmas event, $1,000

• Employee reimbursements, $5,000

• Facade grant (awarded to businesses to help improve their exterior), $2,500

• Fireworks display, $12,000

• Contribution to the county for the Hamlet Library, $31,000

• Contributions to “other agencies,” $8,000

• Contribution to the John Coltrane mural, $5,000

In capital outlay, the city will cut:

• A $15,000 first-year lease payment for a new limb truck

• A $67,000 first-year lease payment for a new street sweeper

• New mower for the cemetery, $11,250

• Two air packs for the fire department, $15,000

City staff will also not receive pay raises or Christmas bonuses this year, which together cost $119,100. The city’s part-time animal control officer position, which was a $15,000 expense, has been eliminated.

Hamlet’s sales taxes were originally projected to be $1,454,000 in the budget that was nearly completed by the time the county changes the sales tax distribution method. Now, the city is projecting to receive $840,000 in sales taxes, a $614,000 reduction.

Public Works Director Billy Stubbs said Tuesday that the capital outlay cuts will put a strain on already aging equipment. The city’s current street sweeper is a 1993 model, which was upgraded 12 years ago but is in desperate need of replacement. On the new limb truck, Stubbs said his staff did $800 of maintenance on the current one Tuesday in an effort to make it last another year.

“(The street sweeper) is in bad condition, it needs to be replaced but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” Stubbs said. “We ain’t got no other choice, the county has put us in a situation where we’re going to have to patch together what we’ve got and keep on going and give the services the best we can.”

The budget was initially drawn up with the goal of “repairing, renovating and restoring,” and several of those major projects remain in the new budget. The city has set aside $54,5000 to reline the sewer lines on Charlotte Street after they burst last year, $45,000 to repair a clarifier at the Water Treatment Plant, $85,000 for a grit-hopper also at the treatment plant, and $26,000 to repair the roof of the Hamlet Depot.

Hamlet’s budget will be publicly available for review at Hamlet City Hall during normal business hours. The city will hold a public hearing on the budget at the monthly City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on June 16. Those who wish to make comments or ask questions can do so at this hearing.

