RCC mailing students their degrees, diplomas

HAMLET — Richmond Community College will be mailing degrees and diplomas to students who have completed their programs of study and would have graduated last Friday, May 8.

“We know how hard these students have worked to achieve this goal, especially this spring semester under the current circumstances,” said Dale McInnis, president of RCC. “We felt it was important for them to have that piece of paper in their hands, so they can begin celebrating what they have rightfully earned.”

The College has rescheduled the 2020 graduation ceremony for Aug. 7 at the Cole Auditorium. Separate pinning events for Medical Assisting, Dialysis Technology, Practical Nursing, Associate Degree Nursing and Nursing Assistant will be held Aug. 5, in addition to the College’s Grad Fair. More details for all events will be released closer to August.

For the first time, students in programs such as Practical Nursing, Dialysis and Machining that wrap up during the summer semester will be able to participate in the graduation ceremony in August.

“We hope everyone will return for our commencement exercises and pinning ceremonies and bring their families, because we intend to recognize and celebrate all of our graduates in the same way as we have in the past,” McInnis said.

By the end of May, the College will be mailing out more than 300 degrees and diplomas to students as they complete their programs. There are also about 70 students whose classes were put on pause and are now working with their instructors to complete the hands-on lab work in order to complete the class.

The Associate Degree Nursing program graduated 25% more students than the previous year. Forty-one nurses from RichmondCC will be entering the workforce this spring, which is up from 33 in 2019 and more than double from the 19 students who graduated in 2018.

The Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology program is also graduating a large number of students with 45 on track to finalize their hands-on course work over the next couple of weeks. Many of these students already have job offers from national utility companies such as Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, American Electrical Testing, Power Grid Engineering and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

RichmondCC is currently registering students for summer and fall semesters. Applications can be completed online for free at www.richmondcc.edu/admissions. Counselors are available to answer questions by calling the main number at (910) 410-1700.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Contributed photo Richmond Community College’s assistant registrar, Chris McDonald, places a degree in an envelope along with a letter from the president that will be mailed out by the end of May. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_Chris-McDonald_Mailing-Degrees.jpgContributed photo Richmond Community College’s assistant registrar, Chris McDonald, places a degree in an envelope along with a letter from the president that will be mailed out by the end of May.