Richmond County Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release sent out late Friday night.

The employee assists with food preparation and delivery at East Rockingham Elementary School. Per the release, there is no evidence that food prepared at the school was contaminated by COVID-19.

“All employees at this site will self-quarantine for 14 days and all food operation at this site will be suspended until May 25,” the release reads in part. “During that time, the cafeteria and buses will be sanitized.”

“We continue to be so grateful to all of our staff who have been supporting our students by providing school meals and instructional packets,” said Superintendent Jeff Maples. “We will continue to strengthen our programs to ensure that they operate safely for everyone.”

This is a developing story.

