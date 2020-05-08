Cities considering suing county for breach of contract

File photo These are the stations of the dispatchers at the new 9-1-1 Center. File photo These are the stations of the dispatchers at the new 9-1-1 Center.

ROCKINGHAM — The cities of Rockingham and Hamlet are considering filing a lawsuit against Richmond County for breach of contract based on the justification County Manager Bryan Land has given for the county’s change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method.

Prior to the vote for the change at the Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting on April 6, Land told the commissioners that this move, which would give them a larger share of sales taxes in relation to that of the municipalities, was necessary because the county recently took on eight new salaries to staff the new 9-1-1 Center, among other expenses. The 9-1-1 Center consolidated the emergency dispatch services provided by both Rockingham and Hamlet police, and allowed the two cities to eliminate four dispatcher positions each.

The interlocal agreement these two cities signed with the county to support the consolidation in 2015 states that, “(The 9-1-1 Center) is intended to be a self-sufficient entity financed by 9-1-1 fees, grants and funds provided by the county.” Current and former city officials who were a part of the negotiations prior to the opening of the 9-1-1 Center believe that by stating that the change to ad valorem was, in part, an effort to forcibly take a contribution towards the funding of the Center, the change constitutes a breach of contract.

In an email provided to the Daily Journal sent on May 25, 2018, Land asked then-Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton to consider including a contribution to the county in Hamlet’s budget for fiscal year 2019-2020 to assist in covering the salaries of the new dispatchers the county would be hiring.

“I realize the the 18-19 budget is nearing completion, however, when conducting your planning for 19-20 budget year can you look (at) the possibility of providing some funding from the City of Hamlet for the 4 dispatchers that we will be acquiring soon?” Land asked Blanton. “Hamlet will realize some substantial savings not only from the elimination of these employees’ positions but also in the technology that would need to be purchase in the near future … We are looking at an increase in expenditures in year 1 in excess of $1.4 million, subsequent years will see an increase of approximately $700,000 annually.”

Land did not respond when asked Thursday when the county was aware that these expenses would be incurred. Emergency Services Donna Wright, who was central to the early negotiations on this deal, also did not respond to this question Thursday.

Land’s full statement to the commissioners before the vote, according to the Daily Journal’s recording of the meeting, was as follows: “(The consideration of a change to ad valorem) was to offset some of the additional expenses shifted from the municipalities to the county level. It seems like more and more of those expenses are being shifted to the county. You remember, in the last year-and-a-half, two-year’s time, we’ve had the ETJ added on from Hamlet and Rockingham, we’ve had the 9-1-1 Emergency Services Center added on, we’ve acquired (eight) employees from Hamlet and Rockingham. No contribution from the municipalities for either of these. It just seems like a trend we’re going to see more and more in future years.”

“ETJ” refers to extra-territorial jurisdiction, or areas that are outside the city limits that the cities enforce codes on in the hopes of one day annexing the areas. The residents of these areas pay county taxes.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) provided projections on how this change to ad valorem would impact the county’s municipalities using the 2018-2019 sales tax figures, which were the most recent final figures available. If the county was under ad valorem that year, rather than per capita, Rockingham would have gotten about $767,000 less in sales tax revenue, or a 33.03% reduction from their sales tax revenue with per capita. Hamlet would lose $605,000, or 37.69%.

The total salary of the eight employees the county hired to staff the 9-1-1 Center, including their benefits, is $460,524, according to a cost breakdown provided by Land. This breakdown also includes $1,579,996.75 in costs from technology and other infrastructure the county took on in this deal.

Cities consider legal action

While no formal action has yet been taken, a lawsuit is on the table for officials of both Rockingham and Hamlet.

“…we have and take substantial issue with being retroactively charged for a service that contractually we were not supposed to be charged for,” Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump said in an email Thursday. “We are currently and actively exploring our legal options on that matter so I can’t have any more comment on that at this time.”

Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless said the City Council will discuss legal action regarding this at their next meeting on Tuesday, April 12. Hamlet Councilwoman Abbie Covington said the city “intends to pursue the same options” as Rockingham with regard to Land’s comments on the 9-1-1 Center.

Former Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton said that the “entire premise” for consolidation of dispatch services under the 9-1-1 Center was that the cities would not have to pay for these services. Blanton added, “If the County is changing their distribution of sales tax due to the 911 consolidation, they are in breach of contract.”

The grant application for funds to support the 9-1-1 Center makes clear that the project would not have been possible without grant funds. City officials who were approached in these early negotiations said that the county argued that by supporting the consolidation, Hamlet and Rockingham would help the county in the grant application process. Blanton said, “the entire project would not have been possible but for the cooperation of Hamlet and Rockingham.”

The county manager’s public statements

In all of his comments to the Daily Journal since the vote, Land has cited the expenses from the 9-1-1 Center as a reason behind the change to ad valorem. He said in an email on April 7 that the county’s projected gains of $675,000 — which are much lower than what the DOR projects — “won’t even cover the additional prior municipal employees that the county has absorbed over the last 18 months.”

In the only other comment Land has provided to the Daily Journal since April 7, despite multiple attempts to reach him via email and messages left with his office, Land again cited the 9-1-1 Center expenses as justification for a change to ad valorem. On April 29, after weeks of outcry from the municipalities urging the county to overturn the decision, Land forwarded an email he had sent to the commissioners explaining why he presented this for a vote.

“You will recall we absorbed 8 municipal employees with zero contribution from the municipalities. This years budget for Emergency Services & Code Enforcement alone increased in excess of $1,781,632, a far cry from the potential approximate 700k increase we hope to realize from sales tax,” Land wrote. “Cost to operate the Emergency Services Facility will decrease in (fiscal year 2021-22) due to some of the infrastructure pieces being paid for. However, salary, benefits & all other associated cost will continue to rise annually.”

File photo These are the stations of the dispatchers at the new 9-1-1 Center. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_911center_newdigs-1-1-1-3.jpg File photo These are the stations of the dispatchers at the new 9-1-1 Center.

County manager’s statements called ‘breach of contract’

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]