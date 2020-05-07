Air National Guard flyover to salute NC frontline workers

The Associated Press A flyover Thursday will be performed by a C-17 plane, according to a release by the NC Air National Guard. The planned route will start over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte. The Associated Press A flyover Thursday will be performed by a C-17 plane, according to a release by the NC Air National Guard. The planned route will start over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Air National Guard will conduct flyover salutes to foodbank workers, medical staffs and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The flyover Thursday will be performed by a C-17 plane, according to a release by the Guard. The planned route will start over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte.

Along the way, the route will include medical facilities in Morganton, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill and Greenville. It will fly over food banks in Asheville, Raleigh and Charlotte, among other cities and facilities.

The North Carolina flyover is part of a project called Operation: American Resolve, and the Guard says it will cost no additional taxpayer money.

“The flyover is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” the news release said.

Route of Flight:

(All times are subject to change.)

Asheville area – 10:50

• Mission Hospital

• Manna Food Bank

• Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

• J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton – 11:02

• Broughton Hospital

• J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory NC – 11:07

• Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville, NC – 11:12

• Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston Salem – 11:21

• Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

• Bowman Gray Campus

• Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30

High Point Regional – 11:25

Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28

Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32

Chapel Hill – 11:39

• UNC Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham – 11:42

• Durham VA Medical Center

• Duke University Hospital

Butner – 11:46

• Central Regional Hospital

• Murdoch Developmental Center

• R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00

UNC REX Hospital – 11:54

NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54

Wake Med Hospital – 11:57

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58

Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58

Downtown Raleigh Flyover – 12:00

Goldsboro – 12:09

• Cherry Hospital

• O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson – 12:15

• Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville – 12:21

• Vidant Medical Center

• Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center

• Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston 12:28

• Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville – 12:35

• Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington – 12:48

• New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte area – 1:25

Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21

Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25

Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27

