RCC trustees approve change to grading policy

HAMLET — In a Tuesday teleconference, the Richmond Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved grading policy changes designed to help students who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two new grades, Incomplete Emergency and Withdraw Emergency, will be added to the college’s grading scheme. Those grades will be applied exclusively to students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and neither grade will affect students’ credit hours and GPAs. The policy change was requested by the North Carolina Community College System.

The Incomplete Emergency (IE) grade effectively extends the college’s deadline for addressing incomplete coursework from six weeks to 16 weeks.

“If an instructor assigns an IE, they’ll have until around October 16 to complete this grade,” said Sharon Goodman, RCC’s vice president of student services. “Otherwise the IE grade will change to an F.”

RCC administrators are encouraging students to address incomplete coursework this summer in order to retain as much information from the course as possible.

Students who are unable to complete a course because of reasons relating to COVID-19 will be given a WE grade, and they won’t be penalized academically.

Instructors can issue IE and WE grades at their own discretion, taking into account each students’ situation.

The trustees also approved the additions of service learning and academic honors to the college’s grading policies. RCC instructors now have the opportunity to include community service components in their courses. Completion of those service learning components will be noted in students’ transcripts.

Instructors can also include academic honors components in their classes, which will require students to complete coursework that goes beyond the traditional scope of the respective classes. Similar to service learning components, academic honors courses will be noted on transcripts, but grades earned in those courses won’t carry any extra weight in terms of students’ GPAs.

In another matter brought forth by the Student and Academic Policies Committee, trustees approved new preparation standards and pathways for new teachers. The trustees approved four new pathways previously approved by the community college system: Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation, Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation, Career and College Promise College Transfer Pathway Leading to the Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation, and a similar transfer pathway leading to the Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation.

In other business, the trustees:

— Learned that enrollment in the college’s spring programs declined between 2019 and 2020. Enrollment in RCC’s Occupational Extension Program fell by 671 students in the past year, enrollment in the university’s General Curriculum Program fell by five students, and enrollment in the Basic Skills program fell by 120 students. The COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame for the decline in enrollment.

“It’s obviously impacted in a dramatic way,” said Brent Barbee, executive vice president and chief financial officer at RCC. “We’re trying to regroup now for fall and spring.”

— Learned that RCC will begin the process of reopening its campuses on May 11.

— Were updated on the construction status of the Kenneth and Claudia Robinette Building, which will house Leon Levine School of Business and Information Technology. Administrators expect that the building will be turned over to the school by June 19. Fall 2020 classes are already scheduled to take place in the new building.

— Approved several change orders for construction and repair projects around campus. The total cost of those orders is $45,531.15.

— Learned about RCC’s allocation of funds from the federal CARES Act. RCC received $1,993,968, at least 50% of which must be spent on direct student aid for spring students affected by the campus closure and transition to online learning. $996,884 of RCC’s CARES Act money will go toward student aid, and an equal amount will go toward institutional expenses.

— Approved budget requests for Richmond and Scotland counties, and also approved a new student fee schedule.

Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected].com or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

