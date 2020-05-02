Wifi access available now at new locations

ELLERBE — New locations are now available for Richmond County students to access free WiFi.

In a Friday press release, Richmond County Schools announced that Sen. Tom McInnis and Richmond County Manager Bryan Land had come together to provide wireless internet access at the Mangum Community Center.

RiverStreet Networks, a company based in Ellerbe, has also helped provide students with WiFi access. Riverstreet has helped set up hotspots at the Town of Norman, Electronics Service Co. located at 1927 U.S. 74 in Hamlet, the RiverStreet Customer Service Office at 119 Sunset Ave. in Ellerbe, and Browder Park in Rockingham.

According to the release, students can also access WiFi by driving into the parking lot of any of the county’s schools and accessing the school’s “Guest” WiFi network.

Hotspots are also available for middle and high school students to complete their assignments. Families in need of a hotspot should contact their respective schools.

