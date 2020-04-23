Expert: Richmond County’s curve flattened, but not yet sloping down

File photo FirstHealth is accepting donations of sewn masks at FirstHealth Fitness - Richmond between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are also accepting other PPE. For more information email File photo FirstHealth is accepting donations of sewn masks at FirstHealth Fitness - Richmond between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are also accepting other PPE. For more information email [email protected]

ROCKINGHAM — The rate at which Richmond County reports new COVID-19 cases has slowed but it isn’t out of the woods yet, according to one of FirstHealth’s infectious diseases experts.

Dr. Gretchen Arnoczy, an infectious diseases expert with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said Wednesday that, along with internal models provided by the state of North Carolina, the hospital is relying on a projection model from the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) which shows with a high degree of certainty that North Carolina will reduce its number of deaths from the virus per day to below one new case per one million people by May 8, if certain containment strategies are maintained.

Without giving specifics on the projections for Richmond County, Arnoczy said Richmond County still has some time before it will be able to reduce the rate of new cases. Since the first case on April 6, Richmond County has had two deaths from the virus and now has 22 total cases — an increase of one since Tuesday. Thirteen of these are community spread cases, meaning health officials do not yet know how the patients contracted the virus.

“We continue to see positive COVID-19 tests from Richmond County and our service area,” she said in an email. “We may have flattened our curve, but we are not yet on the downslope of our curve.”

None of the Richmond County cases have recovered as of Wednesday, according to the Richmond County Health Department.

The IHME model shows North Carolina’s peak having been on April 17 with 27 deaths from the virus in one day, followed by a sharp drop and another sharp increase by April 20, leaving a high degree of uncertainty for the deaths on April 22 and April 23, but the certainty that the number will drop over the next week increase significantly.

Keeping the rate of deaths per day to below one per one million people means would allow the state to loosen social distancing requirements, according to the IHME, if containment strategies are followed including continued testing, contact tracing, isolation of new cases and continued limits on the size of gatherings. The model’s timeline is influenced by the state’s available public health funding to implement new containment strategies.

Of Richmond County’s cases, four were in employees at the Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, five were contracted while the patients were working outside of Richmond County, and the remaining 13 cases have an unknown origin. Two of these patients are being hospitalized and 18 are under home isolation.

Getting tested

Individuals should be referred by their primary healthcare provider, Health Department, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 910-417-4947 for COVID-19 testing. Collection samples for COVID-19 are being collected through First Health and the Health Department as needed.

Richmond County’s testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and is now located at the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond campus, 925 S Long Dr, Rockingham, on the County Home Road side of the campus.

How you can help

FirstHealth is accepting donations of sewn masks at FirstHealth Fitness – Richmond between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are also accepting other PPE. For more information email [email protected]

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 and [email protected]

