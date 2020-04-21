Humane Society providing free pet food, accepting donations

Courtesy photo The Richmond County Humane Society still has animals available for adoption during the COVID-19 crisis. Pictured is Artimus, a 2 1/2-year-old dog who was available for adoption as of April 14. Courtesy photo The Richmond County Humane Society still has animals available for adoption during the COVID-19 crisis. Pictured is Artimus, a 2 1/2-year-old dog who was available for adoption as of April 14.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Humane Society is ready to help pet owners who’ve been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If there’s a hardship during this time, we’re here to help,” said Corey Davis, the president of the Humane Society’s board of directors.

The Humane Society works to find foster families and adoptive families for animals taken in by the Richmond County Animal Shelter. The agency also works to educate the local community on various pet ownership topics.

During the coronavirus outbreak, the Humane Society has been distributing free cat and dog food to owners who’ve been affected by the crisis. Part of that initiative includes a partnership with Meals on Wheels, a Richmond County Aging Services program that provides free meals for seniors and people with disabilities. The Humane Society has arranged for the delivery of cat and dog food to Meals on Wheels recipients who own pets. That partnership began before the pandemic.

Those who want to support the Humane Society’s pet food delivery efforts can contribute donations of cat and dog food. To organize a donation, contributors should reach out to the humane society on the agency’s Facebook page, “Humane Society of Richmond County North Carolina.”

Pets still available

Davis said the humane society’s flow of adoptions has slowed down somewhat because of COVID-19, but the process hasn’t changed much. The Richmond County Animal Shelter isn’t taking in animals from the public at this time, but animals are still entering the shelter by way of animal control. So there are still plenty of animals awaiting adoption.

In addition to adopting a pet from the shelter, prospective families have the option of fostering an animal. In that arrangement, an animal stays with its foster parent until a full-time adoptive family is found, or until the animal is transferred to a no-kill shelter in Charlotte.

“In Richmond County we have a lot of families don’t have the desire to adopt a pet, but they’re able to foster,” Davis said.

Animals available for adoption or fostering are posted daily on the Humane Society’s Facebook page. Each post includes a photo and a short description characteristics and health history. On Tuesday afternoon, a black dog named Julie was featured on the page.

“She is the sweetest girl and loves cuddle time,” the post reads in part. “Gets along great with other dogs and would love to be a part of your family.”

Offering free pet food during pandemic

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170.

