Hamlet budget preps for future, withstands county’s sales tax change

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet has presented its 2020-2021 budget with a focus on renovating, repairing and restoring its infrastructure and equipment, both in the next fiscal year and positioning itself to do more in future fiscal years.

The budget is also built to withstand the impact of the county’s change earlier this month from a per capita sales tax distribution method to ad valorem, which would net the county about a 10% ($675,000) larger share of sales tax revenues compared to the share for municipalities.

The infrastructure expenditures include $54,500 to reline sewer lines on Charlotte Street that were damaged last year, $45,000 for repairs to the clarifier at the Water Treatment Plant, $26,000 to repair the clear-well at the Water Treatment Plant, and $26,000 for repairs to the roof of the Hamlet Depot.

The budget allows for restoration projects including a new $185,000 street sweeper to replace a model from the 1990’s, an $85,000 grit-hopper for the Waste Water Treatment Plant, and a $40,500 limb truck.

City Manager Jonathan Blanton said that with the city “far surpassing” its previous sales tax revenues, its “strong” economy and “booming” tax base, the time to invest in these projects was now.

“As infrastructure ages and depreciates, the city is faced with numerous large scale projects that must be addressed in order continue to efficiently provide stellar services to our residents,” Blanton read in his budget message. “Although all projects cannot be undertaken in one fiscal year, the recommended budget is prepared with a goal of repairing, renovating, and restoring numerous areas of concern.”

Blanton said that he and Finance Officer Jill Dickens planned conservatively to make sure that the change to ad valorem would not have a “major effect” on sales tax revenues. The city typically adjusts its budget to be able to withstand revenues that come in 15% below its projections, and with the change to ad valorem they will only be able to come in at about 4% below projections.

“As a general rule (Dickens) and I always generally project lower than what we think we will get in, the numbers will just be a little tighter this year than what we had originally hoped for and anticipated,” Blanton said. “But I feel very confident that these numbers will hold.”

He added that the change didn’t require him to sacrifice any major projects or expenditures. It only forced him to review their numbers to make sure the city could withstand the loss in revenue.

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen made his displeasure known with regard to the county’s decision to switch to ad valorem without any prior notice to the municipalities.

“They’re well within their rights to do it but it was something that could have been explained (to us) before that and we were already just about finished with our budget,” McQueen said. “I just think the citizens of hamlet were dis-served by that decision.”

Mayor Bill Bayless and Councilwoman Abbie Covington joined in agreement, and Councilman Eddie Martin told the Daily Journal he wants to “reiterate what (Rockingham City Manager) Monty Crump had to say” about the matter.

“That’s not the way we usually do business,” Covington said of the county’s lack of notice to the cities. “We usually demonstrate a little more cooperation than that.”

The public hearing on the budget will be held at the monthly City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on June 9. Those wishing to make comments or ask questions may do so at the public hearing prior to the adoption of the budget ordinance. The recommended budget is available for public review at Hamlet City Hall during normal business hours.

