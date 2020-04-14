Storm rocks county causing widespread power outages

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The stoplights went out at major intersections along East Broad Avenue. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The stoplights went out at major intersections along East Broad Avenue. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Debris littered neighborhood streets after the storm that hit Richmond County early Monday morning. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Debris littered neighborhood streets after the storm that hit Richmond County early Monday morning.

ROCKINGHAM — A storm early Monday morning slowed down daily life a bit more than it already was, due to the ongoing pandemic, causing widespread power outages and the downing of trees.

Wind reached as high as 43 miles per hour around 7 a.m. Monday and it stayed breezy through 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Duke Energy listed 168 power outages at around 11 a.m., leaving 6,453 Duke Energy customers without power in Richmond County. By 6 p.m., the company had 130 outages with 4,607 customers without power.

The peak of the storm came at 9:14 a.m. when more than 325,000 Duke customers without power in North and South Carolina, according to the company.

“The high winds have been the major challenge with this storm,” said Grace Roundtree, a spokesperson for Duke. “Across the state, the high wind conditions brought down trees and power lines.”

Roundtree could not provide a definitive time for when service would be restored.

Pee Dee Electric reported 3,564 members without power in Richmond County as of 11 a.m. and had 1,434 without power as of 6 p.m. Pee Dee had about 20 broken power poles between Anson and Richmond counties, according to Seth Allen, a spokesperson for the cooperative.

Allen said it was unclear how long it would take to restore service. The challenge, he said, was that there were so many individual outages which would take longer for workers to respond to. One of the largest areas in Hamlet that was out, which included about 1,300 members, was restored at about 6 p.m.

“That’s a huge task for the guys to replace a pole,” Allen said. “For such a quick storm it was pretty bad.”

Street lights were disabled along East Broad Avenue, trees fell on houses and cars, while others were near misses. Public Works Director Jerry Austin said he was not aware of any injuries. County government officers were without power in the morning including the Department of Social Services, the Health Department, Building Inspections, the Board of Elections, and the landfill, according to Austin.

“There were multiple trees and branches that fell as a result of the storm which caused damage to power lines throughout the county,” Austin said. “I do know that both Pee Dee Electric and Duke Energy crews have been working expeditiously to restore power throughout the county.”

Richmond Community College was shut down Monday, but Dr. Dale McInnis, president of the college, said they would work with any students who had assignments due and were delayed.

“We’re just grateful there was no real damage,” McInnis said.

One of those near misses was the oldest house in Rockingham, built between 1828 and 1838 on Fayetteville Road and now owned by Malcolm McLester. A smaller tree, very close to the house, had a limb break off and hit a much larger tree causing it to topple over towards to road with a loud “boom” in the early morning, according to McLester. He guessed both trees had to be about 100 years old, and said it was probably safer that they came down this way.

“We got lucky,” he said. “They both still had some life in them but it’s probably safer that they’re gone.”

McLester added that they will lose some shade and some of the house’s character, but trees are replaceable.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

