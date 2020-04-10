Churches to hold virtual, drive-in Easter services

AP file photo A girl waves to the Easter Bunny from her family’s car as they travel past the Waverly Community House in Waverly Twp., Pa., on April 4. AP file photo A girl waves to the Easter Bunny from her family’s car as they travel past the Waverly Community House in Waverly Twp., Pa., on April 4.

ROCKINGHAM — The shift to virtual and drive-in church services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue as local churches hold Easter celebrations this weekend.

The following churches have Easter service times that the Daily Journal has verified. If your church isn’t listed, check in with your pastor or your church’s social media pages to see if and when they are hosting Easter services.

• Mt. Carmel Church in Rockingham will use Facebook Live to stream its two Sunday services — a sunrise service followed by an 11 a.m. service.

• East Rockingham Freewill Baptist Church will also use its Facebook feed to stream an 11 a.m. service on Sunday.

• Cordova United Methodist Church will hold drive-in services at 6:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. in its parking lot.

• Fellowship Baptist in Ellerbe will host a drive-in service at 11 a.m.

• Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will hold a sunrise service at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

• McLean Prebytarian Church will hold a service at 9:45 a.m. on Facebook.

• Place of Grace Campus announced earlier this week that it moved its Easter services to Saturday because there is rain in Sunday’s forecast.

The topic of drive-in Easter services has been controversial lately. In Wilmington, City Attorney Daniel Thurston said in a statement that all places of worship should go forward with virtual services rather than drive-in services, according to Associated Press reporting.

Because of social distancing restrictions and the statewide stay-at-home order, public Easter events other than church services are hard to come by. The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce and the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority recently partnered on a week-long virtual egg hunt that ends on Sunday. There is still time to participate in the virtual egg hunt. On April 6, the chamber of commerce published on Facebook a list of local businesses participating in the egg hunt; each of the businesses has a picture of an Easter egg hidden somewhere in its Facebook profile. The egg could be on the business’ news feed, in a photo album or any other location the business chooses.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the egg hunt. Participants need to search for and take screenshots of 10 of the hidden eggs. Once those screenshots are collected, they can emailed to either [email protected] or [email protected] for verification. Successful participants will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a prize basket filled with goods from local businesses.

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

