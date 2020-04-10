City leaders were unaware of county’s sales tax decision

Crump Crump File Photo The Richmond County Board of Commissioners met Monday at the old courthouse, across the street from their usual location, so that they could social-distance. The board voted unanimously to adopt an ad valorem sales tax distribution method. File Photo The Richmond County Board of Commissioners met Monday at the old courthouse, across the street from their usual location, so that they could social-distance. The board voted unanimously to adopt an ad valorem sales tax distribution method.

ROCKINGHAM — The decision by the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Monday to switch from the per capita method of sales tax distribution to an ad valorem method came as a shock to municipalities as they prepare to approve their 2020-21 budgets.

Based on the current year’s numbers, this move is projected to net the county 10% more of the share of sales tax revenue, or $675,000, according to County Manager Bryan Land, which would come out of the municipalities’ sales tax revenues. These projections are subject to change due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four city officials representing Rockingham, Hamlet, Ellerbe, and Dobbins Heights said they had no knowledge that this change was being considered. Two attempts to reach elected officials in Hoffman were unsuccessful. Those who responded could not yet provide details on how the switch to ad valorem would affect their sales tax revenues.

Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump expressed outrage about the change, calling it a “desperation move” by a county government that is “broke” in an interview Thursday. Crump first learned of the change when contacted for comment by the Daily Journal Tuesday.

“What I find most incredible is the callousness of the county commissioners in making a decision like this in a state of emergency when it’s all hands on deck right in the middle of a pandemic,” Crump wrote in an email to the Rockingham City Council members and administration. “It is simply for a lack of better words that this action is both reckless and highly irresponsible for an elected governing body at a time like this (COVID-19) to do this basically under the cover of darkness.”

Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton, who was also first made aware when he was contacted for comment, said the change will force the city to revise a nearly completed budget for the new fiscal year.

“I was not made aware of this change, but I suspect that it will result in a loss of revenue to Hamlet in the future,” Blanton said in an email. “As our budget is nearly complete, we will amend and revise accordingly as we see the long-term consequences of the change later in the fiscal year.”

Ad valorem means that sales taxes would be distributed in proportion to property taxes levied by the county and its municipalities in the previous fiscal year, according to the North Carolina Center for County Research. Land said at the board meeting Monday that the change was recommended by the Office of the State Treasurer, and that it would be “advantageous” to the county, giving them a larger piece of the pie.

Land also told the commissioners that this move would allow the county to avoid raising sales taxes in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Crump emailed Land for an explanation for the change, to which Land responded that it was a “board decision.”

“The county has been absorbing additional functions from the municipalities over the years, and we thought it would be appropriate if that was recognized in the sales tax distribution,” Land told Crump in an email provided to the Daily Journal. The key examples given of these new expenditures are that Rockingham and Hamlet both relinquished portions of the territory where they enforce code violations, leaving that responsibility to the county, and that the county took on seven new employee salaries to staff the new 9-1-1 Center.

Land noted at the meeting Monday that, “There was no contribution from the municipalities for either of these.” He continued, “It just seems like a trend we’re going to see more and more in future years.”

In a lengthy email reply, Crump detailed his “disappointment” with the decision, calling the reasoning “one-sided” and predicting “many unintended consequences” for Rockingham, and even worse for the municipalities with smaller budgets.

Crump addressed the claims about the 9-1-1 Center and the relinquishing of code enforcement areas (extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ), as well as several other points of contention between the two governing bodies. He said that Rockingham was forced to drop its ETJ after the county started charging the city to dump demolition debris at the landfill, “and thus removed any incentive the city had to continue to serve that much ETJ.”

“I fully realize that the county commissioners have the clear authority to make this determination … but to do this without discussion or heads up by you is quite frankly very disappointing and I thought you and I had a better professional relationship than that,” Crump wrote.

“It is Rockingham’s belief that it is not an absorption of additional service issue but as a direct result of mismanagement of county tax dollars, poor budgeting decisions, lack of accurate evaluation of long term spending consequences, failure to keep county spending in line with the tax base, etc,” Crump said in an email to the Rockingham City Council.

