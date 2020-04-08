Rockingham man charged with murder

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man has been charged with murder.

Patrick Ryan Grant, 22, of Safie 3rd Street is accused of murdering John Louis Grant, 37, of Safie 3rd Street. Patrick Grant is charged with one felony count of murder and is held at the Richmond County Jail without a bond.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene following a report of an assault. John Grant was located inside a residence. EMS advised the victim was deceased, according to the sheriff’s office.

John Grant’s body will be sent to Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine the official cause of death.

No further information is known at this time.

This is a developing story.

