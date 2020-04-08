County won’t increase budgets or cut wages for employees due to virus

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Commissioner Rick Watkins applies hand sanitizer while wearing a mask at the conclusion of the monthly board meeting on Monday in the old courthouse. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Commissioner Rick Watkins applies hand sanitizer while wearing a mask at the conclusion of the monthly board meeting on Monday in the old courthouse. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Richmond County Board of Commissioners met Monday at the old courthouse across the street from their usual location to allow the board members to spread out six feet apart, in keeping with the state’s orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Richmond County Board of Commissioners met Monday at the old courthouse across the street from their usual location to allow the board members to spread out six feet apart, in keeping with the state’s orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County is taking steps to weather the economic storm brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as the new fiscal year approaches, but those steps won’t include cutting salaries or furloughs of county staff at this point.

County Manager Bryan Land said Monday he has informed all department heads that no one will receive budget increases in the coming fiscal year and asked that all departments reduce operating costs, reduce department spending and stop all discretionary spending for the next 90 days or until the county administration gives them notice that this spending can resume.

“I fully believe that in the next 90 days our economy will recover to the economic powerhouse it was prior to the pandemic,” Land said in his letter he had sent to the department heads. “However, it is extremely important that we make immediate changes to offset our declining revenue.”

He continued to say that, in conversations with the Finance Department, there has been unanimous agreement that cuts to employee pay and furloughs “should not be an option at this time.”

Land apologized to the Board of Commissioners at their monthly meeting Monday for the doom and gloom projections, saying, “With the uncertainty of future revenues — it’s just the time that we’re in.”

“The duration of this and just the uncertainty of revenues … hopefully we’ll come to an end soon. This too shall pass,” he continued.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue recommended that the county reduce their revenue projections by around 20%, according to Land. Tallying the losses, Land said that each month the county government is not fully functional, it’s costing the county between $350,000 and $400,000 just on social services (DSS and the Health Department) alone. Adding that to losses to sales taxes revenues, water revenues and others, the county will see between $525,000 to $550,000 in losses each month.

Land called these numbers “staggering.”

Changing sales tax distribution method

In the lone action item on Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to change the county’s sales tax distribution from the per capita method to the ad valorem method, which County Manager Bryan Land said would be “advantageous” to the county. Land said he recommended the change in lieu of raising sales taxes in the coming fiscal year.

Switching to ad valorem means that sales taxes would be distributed in proportion to property taxes levied by the county and its municipalities in the previous fiscal year, according to the North Carolina Center for County Research. If, for example, the county had $1 million in property taxes and Rockingham had $500,000, the county would receive 66.7% of the total sales tax.

Land said in an email that, based on this year’s numbers, the county could see a 10%, or $675,000, annual increase in the county’s share of sales tax revenue versus the municipalities’ share following this change to ad valorem. However, Land said this estimate is subject to decrease drastically as economic activity slows due to the virus.

The change in sales tax distribution was recommended by the Office of the State Treasurer, according to Land.

“It was to offset some of the additional expenses shifted from the municipalities to the county level,” Land told the commissioners, referring to Rockingham and Hamlet relinquishing portions of their ETJs, or areas outside the city limits where they enforced city codes, and the county taking on seven new salaries from the cities in the transition to the new 9-1-1 Center.

“There was no contribution from the municipalities for either of these,” Land continued. “It just seems like a trend we’re going to see more and more in future years.”

Land said in an email that this (tentatively) projected $675,000 would not cover the cost of these seven new employees.

Asked for comment on how the switch to ad valorem sales tax distribution, Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump said Tuesday afternoon that he had not been notified of the change.

“It was nice of them to call us,” Crump said. Crump declined to comment further until he had reviewed the matter fully.

Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton, Ellerbe Mayor Fred Cloninger and Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Hoffman Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly could not be reached.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Commissioner Rick Watkins applies hand sanitizer while wearing a mask at the conclusion of the monthly board meeting on Monday in the old courthouse. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_WatkinsMask.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Commissioner Rick Watkins applies hand sanitizer while wearing a mask at the conclusion of the monthly board meeting on Monday in the old courthouse. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Richmond County Board of Commissioners met Monday at the old courthouse across the street from their usual location to allow the board members to spread out six feet apart, in keeping with the state’s orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_CountyAprilVirus.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Richmond County Board of Commissioners met Monday at the old courthouse across the street from their usual location to allow the board members to spread out six feet apart, in keeping with the state’s orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Board votes to switch to ad valorem, city unaware

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]