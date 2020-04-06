Richmond County reports first COVID-19 case

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the Health Department reported Monday morning.

The results were received late Sunday evening. The Health Department has not yet released any details about the individual that tested positive.

“In order to minimize the spread of COVID 19 within our county, the Richmond County Health Department encourages everyone to follow Governor Cooper’s order to Stay at Home, unless attending to essential business and to practice social distancing when it is necessary to leave our homes,” said Health Director Tommy Jarrell in a statement.

This is a developing story.

Staff Report

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

