Man charged in Saturday muder

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of murdering a Rockingham woman Saturday night.

Gary Wilson Quick, 47, of DW Lane in Bennettsville, South Carolina is charged with one felony count of murder.

The sheriff’s officer responded to a report of shots being fired from a grey SUV on Maner Road in Rockingham on the night of Saturday, March 21, but were unable to locate the vehicle. While deputies were still in the same area, the Rockingham Police Department was dispatched to a convenience store on Broad Avenue following a report of a gunshot victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The grey SUV from the Maner Road scene was found at the convenience store. The victim, Jamie Leigh Burns, 31, of Rockingham was declared deceased at the scene.

Investigators determined that the incident all occurred within the SUV while on Maner Road.

Quick is held without bond at the Richmond County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 2, 2020.

