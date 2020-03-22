Man charged with murder

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a SUV at a Rockingham gas station Saturday afternoon but law enforcement officials haven’t released details surrounding the incident.
The Richmond County Sheriffs Department booked 47-year-old Gary Wilson Quick into jail late Saturday afternoon on a single count of murder, no bond. His first scheduled appearance is set for April 4.
Officials confirmed that Quick’s arrest stemmed from an incident at the Shell Gas Station and Convenience Store on Broad Avenue in Rockingman earlier that afternoon. An SUV with South Carolina plates was parked at the station with a white sheet over the passenger door and was being guarded by local law enforcement, according to a Shell employee. The vehicle had been there since about 1 p.m., the employee said.
Quick, address unknown, had a minimal police record, according to online reports, with the only major offense being a larceny of over $200 in 1992 which he served probation time for. But records also showed a long rap sheet for another man of the same age, with the same first and last name, and using similar alias, including assault, breaking and entering and repeated felonies.