School system gives out free meals during closure

HAMLET — Parents were able to pick up meals for their homebound students Tuesday, part of the school system’s effort to provide respite to parents who are now having to provide an extra two weeks of child care due to Governor Roy Cooper’s order to close schools to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Richmond County Schools served 2,264 students free meals on their first day being offered at meal sites across the county. Though the meal sites include many schools, the meals are available to anyone regardless of which school your child goes to, according to Priscilla Whittington, cafeteria manager at Hamlet Middle School. Whittington added that parents do not have to prove that they have a child in school.

“This is the only meal some get,” Whittington said. “They’ve been really appreciative, even the little kids.”

She said the kids were especially excited when they realized there was a doughnut included in the meal bags. The meals include breakfast and lunch items: a cheeseburger (with lettuce, tomato and pickle on the side), banana, chips, a choice of milk or juice, and a doughnut.

Jennifer Turner of Rockingham picked up a meal for her step-son, Cameron Player, 13, on Tuesday. She said he’s keeping him busy with chores while school is out.

“He’s doing some early spring cleaning. What better way to get rid of the virus?” Turner said. She added that the meals were perfect for him, even though he would probably eat anything. “I figured why not take advantage.”

The meal sites are open from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Each student is allowed one bag of food. Schools will remain closed until at least March 30. This closure includes Richmond Early College.

The following locations have been designated as meal sites: Ellerbe Middle, Monroe Avenue Elementary, Ninth Grade Academy, West Rockingham Elementary, Hamlet Middle, L.J. Bell Elementary, Hoffman Recreation Center, Mangum Community Center, Norman Community Center, Dobbins Heights Community Center, the Annex at 102 Safie 6th St., South (Jack) Breeden Park in South Hamlet, Rockingham Skateland located at 860 Rockingham Road, Cordova Middle School, Cartledge Creek Baptist Church, Philadelphia Community Church and Marston First Baptist Church.

School buses are also traveling to some of these sites to provide additional meals.

Hamlet Middle School gave out 66 of the 350 meals they had available Tuesday, according to Whittington.

Instructional packets for elementary and middle school students will be available for pick-up outside your child’s school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Wed., March 18, to help support your child’s learning while they are away from school.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

