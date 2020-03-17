March 17, 2020 Richmond County Daily Journal AP Wire, News, Top Stories 0
All North Carolina bars and restaurants will be shuttered at 5 p.m. today for dine-in patrons by the governor. More on this later and check out tomorrow’s Daily Journal for the full story.

All North Carolina bars and restaurants will be shuttered at 5 p.m. today for dine-in patrons by the governor. More on this later and check out tomorrow’s Daily Journal for the full story.

All North Carolina bars and restaurants will be shuttered at 5 p.m. today for dine-in patrons by the governor. More on this later and check out tomorrow’s Daily Journal for the full story.
https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_restaurants-closing-formatted.jpgAll North Carolina bars and restaurants will be shuttered at 5 p.m. today for dine-in patrons by the governor. More on this later and check out tomorrow’s Daily Journal for the full story.