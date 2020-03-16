Schools to offer meal sites, learning materials despite closing

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools will open meal sites for students during the period of closure ordered by Governor Roy Cooper in response to the spread of coronavirus.

Students will be able to pick up a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch starting on Tuesday, March 17th from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Each student is allowed one bag of food.

The following facilities will be used as drive-thru pick-up locations: Ellerbe Middle, Monroe Avenue Elementary, Ninth Grade Academy, West Rockingham Elementary, Hamlet Middle, L.J. Bell Elementary, Hoffman Recreation Center, Mangum Community Center, Norman Community Center, Dobbins Heights Community Center, the Annex at 102 Safie 6th St. and South (Jack) Breeden Park in South Hamlet.

Instructional packets for elementary and middle school students will be available for pick-up outside your child’s school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Wednesday, March 18th, to help support your child’s learning while they are away from school.

High School students will be contacted by their school’s principal about online opportunities. This information will also be available on the district’s website.

Schools will remain closed from March 16 to March 30. This closure includes Richmond Early College. Monday, March 16 will be a workday for all RCS staff to access the schools to retrieve personal items/resources.

