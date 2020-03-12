Nursing homes take new steps to prevent coronavirus spread

Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, left, as Shape’s daughter, Lori Spencer, right, looks on, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. In-person visits are not allowed at the nursing home. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, left, as Shape’s daughter, Lori Spencer, right, looks on, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. In-person visits are not allowed at the nursing home. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ROCKINGHAM — Nursing homes and assisted living facilities across Richmond County are taking extra steps to protect their patients as fears over coronavirus have increased dramatically over the last several weeks.

The Hermitage Retirement Center has notified families of their residents that visitation will only be allowed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and that it will be restricted to immediate family only, according to Taylis Deese, administrator of Hermitage. These are the steps recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Immediate family members will additionally have to fill out a questionnaire and have their temperature taken to determine the likelihood that they have been exposed to coronavirus, Deese added.

“We don’t need any people bringing more germs in here. The less we have in here the less we have to worry about,” Deese said. “If (the virus) gets closer we would take further steps to ensure safety.”

Even those who are immediate family, Deese said that, because many in the Hermitage population have weak immune systems that make them more vulnerable to the virus, visitation should be limited to “life or death situations.”

“Until this under control just call to check on your loved ones or we can set up a video chat,” she said. “We’re not trying to keep people away for any wrong reason, it’s only for the health of our residents.”

At Richmond County Hospice, leadership have encouraged staff to practice good hand-washing and maintain other standard precautions, but is not reducing visitation, according to Julie Woody, director of public relations for Hospice.

“We have decided to not limit visitors at Hospice Haven at this time due to feeling that it is more important for our patients to have the interaction with their loved ones and friends and as always we encourage individuals to use good judgement and not visit if they are experiencing symptoms of any illness or have been recently exposed anyone who was sick,” Woody said in an email.

A representative for Richmond Pines could not be reached Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Hamlet House is escalating their preparations for the virus as well, a spokesperson confirmed, though full details have not yet been released.

COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus causing economic turmoil across the globe, has infected 10 people in North Carolina as of Thursday morning, with two new cases appearing in Mecklenburg County. For general questions about COVID-19, call the North Carolina Division of Public Health’s coronavirus hotline at 866-462-3821.

Health Department Director Tommy Jarrell said Tuesday that no isolation or quarantine orders have issued in Richmond County, and no one has been tested for COVID-19, the strain of coronavirus that has spread across the globe. The number of cases in North Carolina stands at seven as of Wednesday.

Governor Roy Cooper’s declaring of an emergency Tuesday activates the Emergency Operations Center and allows further coordination among state resources.

On Monday, Mickey Foster, CEO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said the hospital system is “ready to go” in the event of the virus spreading to the region. FirstHealth has locations in Rockingham, Pinehurst, Raeford and Troy.

Foster said FirstHealth has an “overabundance” of supplies needed to respond to the virus. Hospital officials have had regular calls with state and local officials regarding preparation.

“I hope (an outbreak) doesn’t occur but if it does, we’re ready,” he told the Daily Journal Monday.

The CDC advises that anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus to seek medical care right away, but to call the medical facility before your arrival and inform them of your recent travel and symptoms.

The CDC also advised that those who are experiencing symptoms should inform their local health department, and those who have traveled to an outbreak-affected area and do not feel sick should monitor their symptoms for 14 days since last exposure and contact your local health department.

The Richmond County Health Department can be reached at 910-997-8300.

The CDC’s official definition of exposure to COVID-19 is “either at least 10 minutes spent within 6 feet of the patient with confirmed COVID-19 (e.g., in a waiting room) or having spent time in the same airspace (e.g., the same examination room) for 0–2 hours after the confirmed COVID-19 patient.”

Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, left, as Shape’s daughter, Lori Spencer, right, looks on, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. In-person visits are not allowed at the nursing home. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Senior-Virus-photo.jpeg Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, left, as Shape’s daughter, Lori Spencer, right, looks on, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. In-person visits are not allowed at the nursing home. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]