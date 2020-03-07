The Civic Calendar features meeting times for local organizations and is published each weekend, if space is available. To make changes, contact 910-817-2675, or email [email protected]

BUSINESS

Ellerbe Area Neighbors Association, formerly Ellerbe Downtown Merchants Association: The association has changed its name. The group meets 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Ellerbe Town Hall, 108 West Page St., Ellerbe. Merchants, downtown property owners, residents interested in the progress of Ellerbe are encouraged to attend. For information, call Mark Buckeridge, 910-652-5600

Hamlet Business Development Association: 5:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday, Hamlet Historic Depot, Main Street, Hamlet.

National Association Of Retired Federal Employees: Chapter 1895 welcomes all federal/postal employees, retirees and spouses/surviving spouses to meetings each second Monday of the month. George or Julina LeVander, 910-895-9657; Sheila Lang,910-448-0704; Vilma Geisert, 910-215-5898.

Rockingham Rotary Club: noon Mondays, third floor, First Health-Richmond, South Long Drive, Rockingham.

CIVIC

Ashley Chapel Community Center: 7 p.m. first Tuesday, community center, 297 Mizpah Road, Rockingham.

Richmond County CrimeStoppers: 1 p.m. second Tuesday. Jeff Avant, 910-995-5674.

Rockingham Housing Authority: 4:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Rockingham City Hall, 514 Rockingham Road, Rockingham.

Rockingham Civitans Club: 7 p.m. second, fourth Thursdays, FirstHealth-Richmond, South Long Drive, Rockingham.

EDUCATION/ENRICHMENT

Art Class: canvas painting, 1:15 p.m. Mondays, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. Cost$1 per class.

Hamlet Historic Depot Board: 5:30 p.m. first Tuesday, Hamlet Depot, Main Street, Hamlet.

J.W. Mask Jr. Alumni Chapter: 6 p.m. fourth Monday, church hall, All Saints Episcopal Church, 217 Henderson St., Hamlet. Alumni from Capital Highway High School-Monroe Avenue High School are welcome.

FAMILY

Foster Parent Support Group, 5:30-7 p.m. second Thursday, Richmond County Department of Social Services, 125 Caroline St., Rockingham. Free refreshments, resources. Suzanne Maness, 910-627-1769, toll free 877- 211-5995; [email protected]

Parent Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m., Department of Social Services, 125 Caroline St., Rockingham. Free refreshments, resources. Sponsored every second Thursday by Family Connections. 910-627-1769, 877-211-5995; email [email protected]

Story Time at Hamlet Public Library: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, 302 Main St., Hamlet. (Use Rice Street entrance.)

HEALTH/SUPPORT

Alzheimer’s Support Group: 5:30 p.m. first Tuesday. All caregivers are welcome to attend. 910-582-0021.

Autism Society Of North Carolina/Richmond County chapter: 5:30-6-:30 p.m. third Thursday (including July), Sandhills Children’s Center, 108 Crow Run, Rockingham.

Caring for the Caregiver: third Thursday. Contact the Hamlet Senior Center to join.

Connections Family Support Group: noon to 1:30 p.m. second Thursday, Bynum Building, First United Methodist Church,400 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Contact Suzanne Maness, 910-627-1769; call toll free, 877-211-5995; or [email protected]

Grief Support Group: 10 a.m. first Wednesday, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

Parent Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m. second Tuesday, Department of Social Services, 125 Caroline St.,Rockingham. Sponsored by Family Connections. 910-627-1769,877-211-5995 or [email protected]

Sexual Assault Support Group: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Call New Horizons, 910-997-4840.

Survivors Standing Strong, a support group for survivors of sexual assault and childhood abuse:Christina Robinson, 910-206-2590 [email protected]

Women Unique In Spiritual Harmony, women’s support group: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Haven of Truth Deliverance Church, U.S.1 North and Patterson Road. 910-895-7050 or 910-997-3595.

LEGAL

Appointments for Legal Assistance: Every first Wednesday, a paralegal with Legal Aid of North Carolina will meet by appointment with interested residents at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet, to provide assistance in non-criminal matters (family law, public assistance, housing, consumer protection). Free to low-income adults 60 and older. 910-582-7985.

POLITICAL

Democratic Women of Richmond County: 6 p.m. fourth Monday, jury-selection room, third floor, Richmond County Judicial Center, downtown Rockingham. Mary Swann,910-582-4429 or Marvena Rush-Wall, 910-461-1499.

SENIORS

History Class/U.S. History with Glenda Speight: 10 a.m. fourth Wednesday, Hamlet Senior Center,102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

Senior Games of Richmond County Steering Committee: 2 p.m. second Tuesday, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

Tai Chi with Terry: 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. Free.

SPECIAL INTEREST

Richmond County Amateur Radio Club (hams): 9:30 a.m. second Saturday of each month. Also, every 3rd month(March, June, September and December) is licensing accreditation/testing affiliation, W4VEC, conducts FCC approved testing for applicants wishing to receive an amateur radio license or upgrade their current license.

Richmond County Beekeepers Association: 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Richmond County Cooperative Extension, Caroline Street. 910-652-4363.

Richmond County Historical Society: 7 p.m. third Monday, Rockingham City Hall, 514Rockingham Road, unless otherwise announced. 910-895-9057.

SUBSTANCE USE

11th Step Meeting AA: 11 a.m. Sundays, Town Park Apartments, behind Lowe’s home-improvementstore. Open discussion.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church, Fayetteville Road, Rockingham.

East Rockingham Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, day room of Town Park Apartments, off Biltmore Drive. Open discussion.

Hamlet AA Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, fellowship hall of All Saints Episcopal Church, 21 Henderson St.,Hamlet. Open-speaker meeting.

Narcotics Anonymous/Green Light group: 8 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays, Parish House, Church of the Messiah, 202 N. Lawrence St., Rockingham.

Samaritan Colony AA: There are “Open Speaker” AA meetings every Sunday at 6:30 pm and every Tuesday at 8:00 pm; and a “Closed AA Meeting for Alcoholics Only” held every Wednesday at 7:00 pm, at Samaritan Chapel, 136 Samaritan Dr and Guardian Way (next to US Hwy 220 N, between Rockingham and Ellerbe)

Standardbearers.Com, Christian men’s fellowship: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Comfort Suites, Rockingham. D.M. Mason, 910-331-6856; Michael Swinney, 910-895-2747.

VETERANS

Daughters of the American Revolution local chapter meets September-May on the first Wednesday of the month at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Bynum Building. Members have to document ancestors that have served in the American Revolution. Mission of DAR is promoting patriotism, historical preservation and education. Contact Mary Bowles at 910-652-5770 for more information.

YOUTH

Girls Can!: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, large classroom, Richmond County Health Department,Caroline Street, Rockingham.

Richmond County NAACP Youth Council: 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday, NAACP.