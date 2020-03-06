Health director advises schools on COVID-19 prevention

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Health Director Tommy Jarrell speaks to the Richmond County Board of Education on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Health Director Tommy Jarrell speaks to the Richmond County Board of Education on Wednesday.

HAMLET — The Richmond County Health Department is in near-constant communication with the state about how to prevent and respond to any potential outbreak of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus that has spread across the globe and recently turned up in Wake County.

Health Department Director Tommy Jarrell on Wednesday provided a detailed update for the board and for parents concerned about their children’s health. So far, there has been only one case reported in North Carolina due to a Wake County resident who traveled to Washington state, where there is a more significant spread of the disease.

ABC 11 reported that this Wake County resident dined out at a restaurant on Saturday, days before it was reported that they had the virus. The restaurant thoroughly cleaned when they realized the person had been there.

Jarrell said there has been no directive from the state regarding travel to Wake County at this point.

The disease spreads easily from person to person through respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. Those droplets are either breathed in or land on a surface and then make it into the unaffected person’s body after they touch it.

The major symptoms are similar to the flu: fever over 100 degrees, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, fatigue, and persistent cough. There is no vaccine, and Jarrell said it could be a year before the vaccine is identified and distributed widely.

The most important steps to prevent the spread, he said, are to stay home from work or school when sick, and be aggressive in washing hands and common surfaces. He added that the face masks used when people are cutting grass are not effective enough to prevent COVID-19 infection.

The best method of sanitizing one’s hands is at least 20 seconds of soap and warm water, and if using hand-sanitizer, to be sure that the brand has at least 60% alcohol in its solution, according to Jarrell.

“Sometimes I think those of us that are adults, and sometimes children feel this way, we feel like, we’ve got to be (at work or school) or ‘they can’t be without us,’” Jarrell said. “We need to stay away from work, children need to stay away from school when they’re sick or when we’ve got symptoms because we don’t need to spread that to other people.”

Most people who contract the illness will recover on their own with good rest and a steady supply of fluids and over-the-counter medicine, Jarrell said.

Jarrell said the county has access to a database that tracks anyone suspected of contracting COVID-19. The county has also received the test kits needed to verify if a person has the disease. There is an emergency response plan in place that includes the medical community and law enforcement.

Board Member Ronald Tillman asked Jarrell how the school system should handle large crowds at things like sporting events or assemblies, to which Jarrell replied that the schools should “keep things going like they’ve been going.”

“What’s going to bring it to a screeching halt is when you have a case come up in your community because once a case comes up you’re probably not going to have ‘a case’ — that case is going to become multiple cases,” Jarrell said.

Coronavirus has been around since the 1960s, but new forms have emerged over the years. Jarrell said each time a new one spreads, it takes time for societies to catch up.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Health Director Tommy Jarrell speaks to the Richmond County Board of Education on Wednesday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9702.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Health Director Tommy Jarrell speaks to the Richmond County Board of Education on Wednesday.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]