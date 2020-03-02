Hamlet woman charged in murder

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet woman with murder.

Alisha Sweet Williams, 26, of Lumbee Lane is charged with one felony count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

She is accused of killing Tyler Adam Williams, 25, of Hamlet. Deputies responded to a report of a possible murder on Lumbee Lane Monday. Once on the scene, deputies located Tyler Williams deceased inside a residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. The relationship between the two is unknown.

Alisha Williams is being held at the Richmond County Jail without bond for the murder charge and under a $25,000 bond for the firearm charge. Tyler Williams’s body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office to determine official cause of death.

This is a developing story.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_williamsweb.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]