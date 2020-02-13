Early voting begins Thursday

ROCKINGHAM — Citizens will begin making their voices heard Thursday as early voting begins.

Early voting will begin Thursday, Feb. 13 and ends Saturday, Feb. 29. The early voting location is the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Its hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15, Feb. 22, and Feb. 29.

A photo ID will not be required to vote in the primary due to an injunction put into effect following a Dec. 31 ruling by a federal district court. The injunction will remain in effect until the court takes further action. The Richmond County Board of Elections urged those who disagree with this ruling to “be patient, be kind, and be tolerable” towards poll workers during this voting period.

“Just know that we do not make law. Our job is to implement it and make sure we follow the law and the procedures that have been put in place by the NC State Board of Elections in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes,” said Director Connie Kellt. “Please know that the individuals working at the early voting site and election day polling places are hired and instructed by the Richmond County Board of Elections under the direction of the NC State Board of Elections. Precinct Election Officials (Poll Workers) represent all voters, are of different political party affiliations, and are there to ensure fair and honest elections.

“They are paid to serve, but they are still basically volunteering their time and most have been recommended by their political party,” she continued.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 3.

If you did not register to vote by Feb. 7, you will still be able to register and vote during the early voting period but not on the day of the primary, March 3. If you are a felon and you have served your sentence and completed your probation or parole, you are able to vote but you must still register or re-register by Feb. 7 to vote in the primary.

Request forms for an absentee ballot are available at the North Carolina State Board of Elections website (www.ncsbe.gov) and at the Richmond County Board of Elections office located at 221 S. Hancock St. in Rockingham. These forms must be received by the Richmond County Board of Elections or at the early voting site by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Registered Democrats are eligible to vote in the primary in the following races: president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, lieutenant governor, auditor, commissioner of agriculture, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer, board of county commissioners, and county board of education.

Registered Republicans are eligible to vote in the primary in the following races: president, U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, commissioner of insurance, commissioner of labor, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, the North Carolina House of Representatives (District 66), board of county commissioners, and county board of education.

Registered members of the Constitution Party, the Green Party and the Libertarian Party are only eligible to vote in the primary for the presidential race.

There are three seats open on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, with the only incumbent being Jimmy Capps, who is running as a Democrat. The other candidates gunning for one of the seats are (D) Michael Legrand, (R) Lee Berry, (R) Jeff Smart, (unaffiliated) T.J. Davenport, (D) Susan Bruce, (D) Kevin Clark, (R) Andy Grooms, (R) Jim Entwistle, and (D) Dewey L. Brower.

There are also three open seats on the Richmond County Board of Education. This election is nonpartisan. The incumbents are Wiley L. Mabe, Jerry Ethridge and Ronald Tillman, and the challengers are David L. McGuire and Connie Poole.

In the Senate District 25 race, incumbent (R) Tom McInnis will face challenger (D) Helen Probst Mills. Running for House of Representatives District 66, incumbent (D) Scott T. Brewer will face challenges from (R) Ben Moss and (R) Joey Davis.

For more information call the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8254.

