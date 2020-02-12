Knights of Columbus donate to Special Olympics

Contributed photo Salvador Padron (left), Grand Knight of the Richmond County chapter of the Knights of Columbus, and Joe Brunner (right), chairman of the Tootsie Roll Drive, present Theressa Smith (center), coordinator of the Richmond County Special Olympics, with a check. Contributed photo Salvador Padron (left), Grand Knight of the Richmond County chapter of the Knights of Columbus, and Joe Brunner (right), chairman of the Tootsie Roll Drive, present Theressa Smith (center), coordinator of the Richmond County Special Olympics, with a check.

ROCKINGHAM — The athletes of the Special Olympics have received a sizable donation from the Knights of Columbus through their annual Tootsie Roll Drive.

The Knights, an international 501c3 with a local chapter based out of St. James Catholic Church in Hamlet, began the L.A.M.B. (Least Among My Brethren) program in 1974 to support those with intellectual disabilities. The Tootsie Roll Drive, also known as the Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities, is a fundraiser for L.A.M.B.

Members of the Knights, their families and children in the Catholic Church’s confirmation class last fall gave out specially-made Tootsie Rolls to patrons at the Rockingham Walmart while accepting donations, according to Joe Brunner, chairman of the local Knights chapter’s Tootsie Roll Drive. They presented the Richmond County Special Olympics with a check last month.

All the money the local Knights chapter collects stays in Richmond County, according to Brunner.

“The people of Richmond County have been extremely generous towards this program,” said Brunner, who has been a part of the drive in Richmond County for 18 years. “I don’t care what kind of person you are, everyone understands the program … some people even write checks for (the members fundraising in front of Walmart).”

Theressa Smith, coordinator of the Special Olympics, said the donation was unexpected and that each donation is important because the Olympics are completely funded through donations.

“The extremely generous donation given by the Knights of Columbus brought me to tears when it was presented,” Smith said. “Special Olympics is a an important program in our community and this donation along with other donations will go a long way in provided needed equipment and opportunities for our athletes.”

Brunner said they made sure the funds would go directly to supporting activities and programs for the athletes, not volunteers, before donating, and they were confident that the Special Olympics would spend the money in the right places.

Brunner said the Knights’ volunteers were grateful to Walmart for allowing them to take donations there and grateful to all those who contributed to the drive.

Anyone interest in supporting the Knights can call Brunner at 910-315-1812. Those interested in supporting the Special Olympics can call Smith at 910-997-8379.

