Hamlet Police Report

Jan. 20

HAMLET — At 10 a.m. police responded to a report of a larceny at an auto repair shop on East Hamlet Avenue. The suspect allegedly stole a 12 volt power supply and jump starter worth $325 and two vehicle batteries worth $25. The case is active though a suspect has been identified.

Jan. 23

HAMLET — At 6:40 p.m. police responded to a report of a suspect attempting to break into the backdoor of a residence on Winston Salem Street. The case has been closed by exception.

Jan. 24

HAMLET — At 7:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a suspect breaking and entering a vehicle at an auto repair shop on East Hamlet Avenue. The suspect allegedly stole two car radios worth approximately $400. The case is active though police have identified a suspect.

HAMLET — At 6:15 p.m. police responded to a report of an assault on Wilmington Street.

Jan. 25

HAMLET — At 3 a.m. police responded to a report of a stabbing and assault on McDonald Avenue. A victim was stabbed in the chest and hit in the head. Yim Man Cheng, 54, of Hamlet has been arrested in the case, according to the Hamlet Police Department. Cheng is charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon. Eric Dean Cheek, 46, of Hamlet is also charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_police-lights-2.jpg