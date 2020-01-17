Studio 3 ‘engraves’ itself downtown

Keri Cook Keri Cook Keri Cook cuts the ribbon with a giant pair of scissors at the grand opening of Studio 3 on Thursday, surrounded by family and local leaders. Keri Cook cuts the ribbon with a giant pair of scissors at the grand opening of Studio 3 on Thursday, surrounded by family and local leaders.

ROCKINGHAM — Studio 3 has set up shop in downtown Rockingham over the last several months and on Thursday held their grand opening.

Keri Cook, who runs the day-to-day business, did the honors of cutting the ribbon before a crowd of family, staff and local leaders. Studio 3’s name refers to the three core leaders — Cook, her son Shane, and her son-in-law Chuck Heaton — as well as the three elements of the shop: engraving, art studio and gift shop.

Cook said the idea to open Studio 3 came when she wanted her husband, Thayer Cook, to build a building that would let her have a space to paint with her friends, but they couldn’t find the time.

“He told me to find a place to rent and then him and Shane and Chuck summoned me to his office and said, ‘We have an idea … what if we put an engraving machine in the back and add that to what we do?’ Cook said. “I was a bit nervous but it’s worked out.”

She credited her family’s involvement, which includes her neice, Kiah Brown, who is the administrative assistant, for making it a reality. Cook said she tries to keep the items in the store unique because she gets a thrill when someone comes in and is shocked by what they find.

“It tickles me to death when someone says, ‘Man this is great stuff!’ or ‘this is weird,’” she said.

Studio 3 is located at 310 E. Washington St. and is owned by Thayer Cook, Keri’s husband, who also owns Tri Cook Electrical Contractors. The shop does “extreme laser engraving,” meaning they are able to engrave anything from granite and glass to a car hood or a casket.

The studio space hosts private social painting classes as well as barn quilt knitting sessions, with walk-in painting sessions available once or twice a week. This space is also be available for private parties.

Mayor Steve Morris spoke at the opening and reflected on his time as owner of Helms Jewelers in downtown Rockingham for 42 years. He said he saw the area go “down, down, down” for the first 40 of those years.

“Since we have opened Discovery Place Kids, 18 new businesses have opened downtown,” Morris said. “All of them have local owners which are much more attentive to their real estate than somebody living in Greensboro or Raleigh that owns property here and doesn’t really care what it looks like — they all are working in their own businesses … so these businesses will be sustained through the years.”

Morris looked back to the years following the American Revolution when Richmond County and Rockingham were founded by settlers crossing the Pee Dee River who built a courthouse on the top of the highest hill in the area.

“Why do we want to redevelop downtown? Because its our history,” the mayor said. “It’s where we came from and if you have a downtown that’s pretty and attractive you see people walking along holding hands.”

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

