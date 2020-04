December birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

December 8, 2019

Crystal Prevatte, Rockingham, a daughter, Vivian Olivia Bright

December 10, 2019

Meagan Leviner, Hamlet, a daughter, Araelei Grace Bingham

December 13, 2019

Renaldo File and Kristin McIntyre-File, Rockingham, a daughter, Reyna Nadia File

December 18, 2019

Saquonica and Joseph Bright, II, Rockingham, a daughter, Zoey Parker Bright

December 21, 2019

Tamirah Roudtree, Ellerbe, a daughter, Samiya Unique Caviness

December 21, 2019

Kandler Kempton and Kevin Kempton, Hamlet, a daughter, Annaleigh Olivia Kempton

December 22, 2019

Heather Marks, Rockingham, a son, Gabriel Christian Marks

December 22, 2019

Patrick and Bonnie Herndon, Hamlet, a daughter, Amelia Kate Herndon

December 23, 2019

Robert Eugene Gregory, Sr., and Jessica Roberts Gregory, Rockingham, a son, Robert Eugene Gregory, Jr.

December 31, 2019

Mercedes Jaimez and Michael Wallace, Ellerbe, a son, Mason Wallace

