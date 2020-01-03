Sings trial continued, new judge sought

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Stephen Sings Sr. and his attorney, Olivia Sings, appear before Chief District Court Judge Amy Wilson on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Stephen Sings Sr. and his attorney, Olivia Sings, appear before Chief District Court Judge Amy Wilson on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Olivia Sings, Stephen Sings Sr. and John C. Barnett at the press conference in support of Sings Sr. on Thursday in from of the Richmond County Judicial Center. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Olivia Sings, Stephen Sings Sr. and John C. Barnett at the press conference in support of Sings Sr. on Thursday in from of the Richmond County Judicial Center.

ROCKINGHAM — The case against Stephen Sings Sr. will be tried out of county and has been continued to Feb. 13 following a court appearance by Sings Thursday morning.

Chief District Court Judge Amy Wilson said another judge within District 16A will have the option to try the Sings case, and if they decline to try it then “we’re probably going to have to switch out a judge,” she told Sings’ defense. Sings’ supporters took up the front two rows of the courtroom Tuesday.

Sings was arrested at Raider Stadium on Dec. 6 after approaching a pair of sheriff’s deputies to ask why his son had been arrested earlier that evening, all while livestreaming on Facebook. The livestream shows the interaction escalate into Sings and a sheriff’s deputy wrestling on the ground and Sings being shocked with a Taser multiple times, being kicked and punched.

Sings is facing two felony counts of assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer, five misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer, three misdemeanor counts of assault on a government official, and one misdemeanor count each of injury to personal property and disorderly conduct. Sings’ son was charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct following an altercation earlier in the evening.

The State Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the actions of the deputies involved in Sings Sr.’s arrest.

Charlotte-based activist John C. Barnett called for the charges to be dismissed at a press conference Thursday outside the courthouse with Sings’ family, local supporters and activists, as well as two armed Black Panther Party members — one from Danville, Virginia and the other from Lumberton.

“I’m shocked that they didn’t just dismiss them today, but nevertheless we’re going to continue to fight,” Barnett said. “I was upset when the officer that shot Michael Brown did not get charged, I was upset when the officer shot Jonathan Ferrell 10 times in Charlotte and didn’t go to jail, and I’m shocked that George Zimmerman still is not in jail. In saying that, we ask that those same dynamics do not play out in Richmond County.”

Sings’ attorney, Olivia Sings, who is his cousin, said the continuance was “expected” and said the case being tried outside of the county would allow him to have a “fair trial” in a new jurisdiction.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Stephen Sings Sr. and his attorney, Olivia Sings, appear before Chief District Court Judge Amy Wilson on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Sings1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Stephen Sings Sr. and his attorney, Olivia Sings, appear before Chief District Court Judge Amy Wilson on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Olivia Sings, Stephen Sings Sr. and John C. Barnett at the press conference in support of Sings Sr. on Thursday in from of the Richmond County Judicial Center. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Sings2.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Olivia Sings, Stephen Sings Sr. and John C. Barnett at the press conference in support of Sings Sr. on Thursday in from of the Richmond County Judicial Center.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]