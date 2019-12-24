Nonprofit tests new course to teach STEM to underprivileged students

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Bill Harris looks on as his daughter works on her Benzene Bot 3.0 on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Bill Harris looks on as his daughter works on her Benzene Bot 3.0 on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Shemar Melon, 14, works on his Benzene Bot 3.0 on Saturday. His mother said she was amazed to see his “passion turn into something physical” and added that he has “come out of his shell” since getting involved with robotics. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Shemar Melon, 14, works on his Benzene Bot 3.0 on Saturday. His mother said she was amazed to see his “passion turn into something physical” and added that he has “come out of his shell” since getting involved with robotics. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jeff Epps helps Nevaeh Wilder Harris, 13, right, with her Benzene Bot 3.0 as her father, Bill Harris, looks on. Nevaeh was able to get her robot to work on her first try and her father said he was very proud of her. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jeff Epps helps Nevaeh Wilder Harris, 13, right, with her Benzene Bot 3.0 as her father, Bill Harris, looks on. Nevaeh was able to get her robot to work on her first try and her father said he was very proud of her.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — On Saturday, a small group of Richmond County students with experience in robotics got to tinker with an affordable robot in a trial-run of a class that can be used to introduce students across the county to STEM concepts that will prepare them to compete in the future job market.

Once the kinks have been worked out of the class structure, S.W.E.L.L. (STEM Wellness Empowering Life-long Learners), a nonprofit co-founded by Jeff Epps and Denise Cozart, will look to partner with organizations with youth programs to “tear down barriers” between children and getting a STEM education.

The robots, known as the Benzene Bot 3.0 and created by STEAM Connection, are $18 and are made with 3-D printed parts. This model of the robots comes at a greatly reduced price to allow students of all economic means to have access to it. On Saturday, the students followed Epps’ instruction and were able to assemble the robots and get them to perform basic functions, such as spinning in circles.

“That is mission accomplished!” Epps said after Saturday’s class, which was sponsored by UnitedHealthcare. The students were able to take the robots home with them as an early Christmas present. They can customize the look of it and the coding it runs on to have it compete in some future local competitions.

The class had the students working to mimic a diagram of the robot’s wiring setup. At the end, a small red light was supposed to come on, but for some it didn’t happen. They then had to go through and tediously check all their plugs.

Shemar Melon, 14, took to the process well, but couldn’t get his robot to work. His mother enjoyed watching him work nonetheless, and said she was amazed to see his “passion turn into something physical,” adding that he has “come out of his shell” since getting involved with robotics.

“The thing about it is we have talented children in Richmond County — we have talented children everywhere — but because of their economic status or things like that they don’t always get the opportunity to compete in these robotics tournaments and we’re going to tear down those barriers,” Epps said. “We’re going to make sure that this type of learning is affordable for every child.”

The children taking part in the first class have been a part of Epps’ camps for several years, and ranged from middle school to high school-age.

Nevaeh Wilder Harris, 13, was able to get hers to spin around on the floor on her first try while her father, Bill Harris, looked on. She said what helped was matching up the color of her wires to the colors of the diagram so that she wouldn’t lose track, and with that, her biggest challenge was just screwing on the wheel.

“It was cool, I was proud of myself,” Naveah said.

For Micah Hill, 17, the seeds of a career in STEM were planted in her freshman year when she did a end-of-the-year project to code a program similar to one that helps scientists track the behavior of a disease.

“The thought of me coding something that could help other people and would benefit other people really touched me,” Hill said.

Hill said she wants to teach coding to underprivileged children how to code, which she already has experience in outside of school. What students need to get engaged with STEM learning, Epps said, is to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“I think for a lot of young people they’re trying to figure out, ‘Where do I fit in this great big world?’” Epps said. “It starts by creating something and inspiring others. Then you blink and then all of a sudden you’ve got something bigger than you are.”

Cozart, executive director of mental health provider Asha B’s Closet, said to Epps that if a child is hungry, they don’t care about building a robot, which shifted the focus of his mission to promote STEM. With her background in mental health and Epps’ background in education, the two collaborated to use STEM as a vehicle to transform the lives of underprivileged youth.

“(Underprivileged students) are getting education but you have to pull back the layers, you have to figure out why they can’t learn, why they can’t comprehend — they’re not grasping why they’re not on task in school,” Cozart explained. “Basically, when you peal back the layers to figure that out then it starts to fall under case management: you’re looking at their diagnosis, you’re looking at the home itself, you’re looking at the environment and trying to remove those barriers so that they can be that productive student that leads into a productive citizen that is gainfully employed and it deletes the need for social services or for legal intervention.”

On the value of the work the students did Saturday and the work future participants in the class would be doing, Epps explained that it’s industrial maintenance.

“That’s what these kids are learning: the foundations of industrial maintenance. That’s the number one occupation in this region,” he said. He said he hopes that by encouraging these students’ parents — who may work for local industries — to attend classes, that it will give them a deeper understanding of their job and inspire them to pursue higher education and improve their quality of life.

It was important for this class to be run through S.W.E.L.L., Epps said, because “we do not want to put a price on this” which “excludes” people.

“That’s not S.W.E.L.L.’s mission, we are about inclusion for everybody.”

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 of [email protected]

