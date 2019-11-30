Teens 17 and younger to be tried as juveniles under ‘Raise the Age’ law

ROCKINGHAM — Starting on Dec. 1, 16 and 17-year-olds will no longer be automatically charged as adults in North Carolina with the “Raise the Age” law going into effect.

Formally known at the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act, the bill was passed as part of the 2017 budget and has a number of implications for the criminal justice system in the state. The definition of a “delinquent juvenile” is now any juvenile between the ages of 6 and 17 who commits a crime. Still, 16 and 17-year-olds who commit violent felonies and traffic offenses will be tried as adults.

The felonies that would cause a 16 or 17-year-old to be tried as an adult are Class A through Class G, which range from first-degree murder to, for example, second-degree burglary. The other Class G felonies that will now cause teens in this age range to be tried as adults are second-degree arson, common law robbery, identity theft, possession of firearms by a felon and sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

These changes are applicable to all offenses committed on or after Dec. 1, 2019.

North Carolina is one of two states who, prior to the passage of this bill, allowed 16-year-olds to be charged as adults. Five states allow 17-year-olds to be charged as adults, while the rest, including the District of Columbia, only allow those 18 years of age and older to be charged as adults.

The addition of the Raise the Age legislation to the 2017 budget was the result of an independent review of North Carolina’s court system conducted by the Commission on the Administration of Law and Justice, which was convened by Chief Justice Mark Martin in September 2015. The commission included 65 members from a variety of backgrounds.

The Commission’s Criminal Investigation and Adjudication Committee concluded that the “vast majority” of North Carolina’s 16 and 17-year-old offenders commit misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. Of the 5,689 16 and 17-year-olds convicted in 2014, only 187 (3.3% of the total) were convicted of violent felonies, according to the committee’s report.

The committee also argued that raising the age of juvenile court jurisdiction would make North Carolina safer.

“Both North Carolina and national data suggest that prosecuting youthful offenders as adults results in higher rates of recidivism than when youthful offenders are treated in the juvenile system,” the report reads. “Thus, raising the age is likely to result in lower recidivism, less crime, and increased safety.”

Two-year recidivism rates in 15-year-olds tried in juvenile court was found to be 41.8% and for 16 and 17-year-olds tried as adults, the two-year recidivism rate was 49.3%, a 7.5% difference. The report attributes this change to the juvenile court system’s ability to “implement the most targeted, juvenile-specific, effective interventions for rehabilitation within a framework of parental and community involvement to include mental health, education, and social services participation in the continuum of care.”

This reduction in recidivism is also expected to save the state money. A 2009 Governor’s Crime Commission Juvenile Age Study found that raising the age would save the state $7.1 million and a report by the Youth Accountability Planning Task Force estimated a net benefit to the state of $52.3 million. These savings estimates are buffered by a reduction in violent crime rates in those under 18.

There were 1,060 less violent crimes in 2014 compared to 2008, a 41% reduction, and 5,388 less property crimes, a 40% reduction.

The report also argues that raising the age strengthens families, using the example of a 16-year-old who gets in a fight over a girl. If he is tried as an adult, his case continues without any parental involvement, whereas the juvenile court system requires parental involvement.

Gavin Stone News Editor