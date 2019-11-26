Sen. Tom McInnis appointed to government oversight commission

McInnis McInnis

RALEIGH – Last week, Senator Tom McInnis was appointed to the Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations.

The purpose of this commission is to provide ongoing legislative examination and review of public policies, expenditures and reorganization implementation between legislative sessions. The commission’s oversight function includes, but is not limited to, evaluation of program costs and benefits, managerial effectiveness, internal control, and compliance.

“It is an honor to be named to the Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations by Senator Berger,” McInnis said in a press release. “I look forward to being able to further ensure that the various divisions of our state government are functioning properly and effectively.”

McInnis https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_McInnis.jpg McInnis