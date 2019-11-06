Ellerbe, Norman have new mayors, council races surprise

ROCKINGHAM — Write-ins took power in Norman but the strong push from a write-in candidate in Hamlet failed to reach the mark.

Renata Mann and Nancy Paxton each received 16 write-in votes for the Norman Town Council which was enough to earn them seats on the council, along with Stephen Cranford who received 20 votes. Norman has a new mayor in Tonia Stewart Collins, who beat out Adrian Robson for the seat after Kenneth Broadway declined to run for re-election — though he received two write-in votes for mayor and five write-ins for town council.

The Hamlet City Council has two new faces joining in Terry Moore and Oscar Sellers, and City Councilman Maurice Stuart was the highest vote-getter with 580, earning him his first full term. Former Hamlet City Councilman David Lindsay mounted a write-in campaign, populating downtown Hamlet with campaign signs, after stepping down from the City Council in February due to an unspecified “personal matter.”

Bill Bayless ran for re-election as mayor unopposed. Sitting Hamlet City Councilwoman Wendy Massagee received 12 write-in votes for mayor.

Joe Grooms and Jeremy McKenzie have won seats on Ellerbe’s Town Council, with Elsie Freeman falling short. Ellerbe has a new mayor in Freddy Cloninger, who ran unopposed following Lee Berry declining to run for re-election.

All of Hoffman’s candidates won seats, making the town’s leadership Tommy Hart, running unopposed for mayor, along with a Town Council made up of John Taylor, Rory Jones, Daniel Kelly, Riccardo Anderson and Cynthia Northcutt.

Full unofficial results are listed below. The vote counts will be finalized by 11 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Ellerbe

Mayor

• Freddy Cloninger – 113

• Write-in – 1

Town Council

• Joe Grooms – 79

• Jeremy McKenzie – 73

• Elsie Freeman – 63

• Write-in – 0

Hamlet

Mayor:

• Bill Bayless – 679

• Write-in (miscellaneous) – 30

• Write-in (Wendy Massagee) – 12

City Council:

• Terry Moore – 549

• Oscar Sellers – 368

• Maurice Stuart – 580

• Write-in (miscellaneous) – 39

• Write-in (David Lindsay) – 169

Hoffman

Mayor

• Tommy H. Hart – 37

• Write-in – 4

Town Council

• John Taylor – 35

• Rory Jones – 33

• Daniel Kelly – 33

• Riccardo (Ricky) Anderson – 30

• Cynthia A. Northcutt – 29

• Write-in – 2

Norman

Mayor

• Tonia Stewart Collins – 19

• Adrian Robson – 13

• Write-in – 3

Town Council

• Stephen Cranford – 20

• Write-in (Renata Mann) – 16

• Write-in (Nancy Paxton) – 16

• Cindi Murray – 14

• Write-in (miscellaneous) – 6

• Write-in (Kenneth Broadway) – 5

Gavin Stone Editor