Hamlet receives grant for playground at lake, to be completed in 6 weeks

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet has received a recreation grant of $12,000 to support the construction of a playground at Hamlet City Lake, which will be the first part of the Master Plan for the area to be completed.

The grant was awarded by Cunningham Recreation and will bring equipment made by GameTime to the area. The playground will be built to the left of the caboose and in between two large oak trees, according the City Manager Jonathan Blanton.

Blanton said the playground is expected to be completed in about six weeks.

”The City is incredibly appreciative of the generosity of GameTime/Cunningham Recreation and look forward to providing a safe and attractive amenity for children at the Hamlet City Lake,” Blanton said.

Cunningham, which supports municipal playground projects throughout the country, visited Hamlet multiple times through September and October. The city finalized and accepted the grant on Thursday, according to Blanton.

The updated Master Plan includes new features that were not included in the original, such as the caboose being converted into a reading space and a butterfly garden. Blanton said that concrete has already been poured for two picnic shelters which will be on either side of the caboose.

Other projects included in the plan are for the boardwalk to extend all the way across the lake, fitness stations, swings and more seating along the trail, a splash pad and water park, extension and repaving of the walking trail, and a bridge that will connect the two sides of the dam, according to a concept diagram produced by The Wooten Company and provided to the Daily Journal.

Wooten is working with Grimes Engineering to complete a feasibility study on the plans as well as a cost analysis. The hope is that these reports will be in hand by next spring to give the city time to apply for grants in the 2020-2021 funding cycle for the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant, the North Carolina Department of Cultural and Natural Resources Grant and others which will be needed to complete the full scope of the plans.

The additions to the lake are part of an ongoing effort by the city to make the area a better representation of the community. The Hamlet Police Department increased patrols in the area earlier this year to cut down on the criminal or otherwise suspicious activity that had become commonplace.

Improvements that have already been completed at the lake are the addition of LED lights by the caboose and along the walking trail, large gravel meant to clean up the lake’s shoreline, and a mural honoring late City Councilman Joe Robinson, who in his short time on the City Council made improvements to the lake his main priority.

Gavin Stone Editor

