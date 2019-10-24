Leaders look to slow courthouse deterioration, prepare for $5M repairs

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Senior Associated with ADW Architects Paul Bonsall speaks at a fact-finding meeting on the future of the old courthouse Wednesday with County Manager Bryan Land, other county officials and representatives from the Richmond County Historical Society. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Senior Associated with ADW Architects Paul Bonsall speaks at a fact-finding meeting on the future of the old courthouse Wednesday with County Manager Bryan Land, other county officials and representatives from the Richmond County Historical Society.

ROCKINGHAM — The future of the old courthouse at 114 E. Franklin St. remains uncertain, but county leaders are one step closer to determining that future following a fact-finding meeting Wednesday with a representative from ADW Architects, which has conducted the last four studies on the nearly 100-year-old building.

The parties present, which included County Manager Bryan Land, President of the Richmond County Historical Society Dr. John Stevenson, former County Commissioner Thad Ussery, and County Attorney Bill Webb, all agreed that the courthouse needs to be preserved, rather than torn down. The question is how to balance the preservation of the building’s “character” with making it suitable for continued use, all while keeping costs down.

Paul Bonsall, senior associate with ADW, explained that bringing the building up to code isn’t as necessary for historical buildings. For example, installing a new elevator that meets current regulations or more energy efficient windows could take away from the historical accuracy and would be much more expensive.

“The more you take it to the historic side of it, the more you can get away with keeping character,” Bonsall said.

A complete historic renovation to bring the building back to its original state would cost about $23 million — which Bonsall called “above and beyond” — but basic infrastructure fixes to fix the roof, improve windows, repair some structural issues, add a new elevator and clean the building would cost about $5 million.

Stevenson stressed the need to stop the building from deteriorating further. Land said that the county will start an approximately $100,000 project to repair leaks in the roof that will begin next month, along with light pressure washing of the exterior.

On potential future uses for the building, Webb said he’d hate to see it just “sit.”

“If long term we’re looking at what we’re actually going to do with this building, I’d hate to see it just be a really pretty, nice building that’s set up and just sits there,” he said. “I’d like to see some life going on.”

Bonsall suggested visiting Henderson County’s courthouse for an example of an old government building that had been converted into a private use, or public-private mix. Bonsall advised against making it into a museum.

“A lot of folks see the building and say, ‘Oh well just make it into a museum,’ but that never seems to work. It really has to have a true function that benefits the community,” Bonsall said. “That’s what the original building was for.”

Many agreed that it would be a prime location to rent to law offices since it is right across the street from the Richmond County Judicial Center, and the idea was also pitched that it be used by the new Richmond Community College campus under construction across the street.

Bonsall said the building itself is sound but a long period of time when it was not maintained caused it to get into poor condition.

”It’s worth doing as much to improve it as any building I’ve been involved with,” he said. “There’s a lot of good reason to keep it.”

100-year-old building needs at least $5M repairs

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

