Police, students join seniors in Bingo

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal D’Nya Harrington, a nurse with The Hamlet House, standing, helps Atlee Jenkins, 76, left, with her Bingo card on Tuesday at the first “Bingo with the Thin Blue Line” event while City Manager Jonathan Blanton MC’s the event. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal D’Nya Harrington, a nurse with The Hamlet House, standing, helps Atlee Jenkins, 76, left, with her Bingo card on Tuesday at the first “Bingo with the Thin Blue Line” event while City Manager Jonathan Blanton MC’s the event. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Maxine Phifer, 77, picks out a prize after winning a round of Bingo which had Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton as the MC. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Maxine Phifer, 77, picks out a prize after winning a round of Bingo which had Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton as the MC.

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet has kicked off a program that will bring regular visitors in to see the elderly at The Hamlet House and the Richmond Pines retirement facilities.

“Bingo with the Thin Blue Line” will have officers and high school interns spending time with the residents of the retirement facilities periodically throughout the year by enjoying a night of Bingo with a new selection of prizes while bridging the generational gap.

The first night was Tuesday at The Hamlet House and the second night will be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Richmond Pines.

“The Hamlet Police Department is pleased to be a part of this endeavor and look forward to spending time with the knowledge and experience housed in these two great facilities, so they understand they are not forgotten,” Chief Tommy McMasters said in a press release.

Betty Parrish, executive director of The Hamlet House, said that the seniors normally play Bingo on Monday, Wednesday and Friday earlier in the day, and it’s their “favorite activity.” She said normally they win quarters and shampoo, or other small prizes, so this event was exciting because it offered them a chance to win fun, Halloween themed prizes while playing with new faces.

