Dobbins Heights adds lights to park, fixes blacktop

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mayor Pro Tem Tyr’e Holloway laughs at the Dobbins Heights Town Council meeting on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mayor Pro Tem Tyr’e Holloway laughs at the Dobbins Heights Town Council meeting on Thursday.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Dobbins Heights Town Council met Thursday for the first time since their municipal elections to update the community on the town’s activities.

Mayor Antonio Blue, who was re-elected to his fourth term as mayor on Tuesday, congratulated the other candidates and thanked his supporters. He said that 28% of the voting population came out for the election.

“We didn’t have as good a turn out as we could have but still a good turnout,” Blue said.

Councilwoman Mary Ann Gibson was re-elected and Revonna Magee will be added to the council, replacing out-going Councilwoman Barbara Young.

“I will miss being involved (with the council) in the future but I will come to the meetings as much as I can,” Young said.

There were 366 votes cast in the election, according to the unofficial numbers by the Richmond County Board of Elections. Official numbers will be available Monday.

There will not be a runoff in the election, according to Board of Elections Director Connie Kelly.

Blue said the pot holes on Bethel Church Road and Dobbins Street have been filled in.

Mayor Pro Tem Tyr’e Holloway said new lights have been added to Dobbins Heights Community Park to assist in visibility there. Additionally, the damage to the basketball court incurred during Hurricane Florence has been fixed. The storm created cracks in the blacktop and water had gotten underneath. It has been re-striped and has a better grip now, which Holloway allows him to “move a little faster” out there.

Some events coming up in Dobbins Heights are as follows:

— 6th Annual Trunk or Treat will be held on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m., instead of Oct. 26

— Dobbins Heights will hold it’s Veteran’s Program at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Dobbins Heights Community Center with guest speaker Lt. Gen. Walter E. Gaskin

— Annual Sleigh Ride will be held on Dec. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dobbins Heights Town Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month at the Town Hall located on Earle Franklin Drive.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mayor Pro Tem Tyr’e Holloway laughs at the Dobbins Heights Town Council meeting on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_3110.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mayor Pro Tem Tyr’e Holloway laughs at the Dobbins Heights Town Council meeting on Thursday.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]