City Council memorializes Councilman Joe Robinson

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Mayor Bill Bayless, left, on Tuesday issued a memorial proclamation for Councilman Joe Robinson, who passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 19 after joining the council in June.

In attendance were 13 of Robinson’s closest family members in attendance. Robinson’s wife, Terri, pictured in center, took home his city council placard bearing his name. Corey Wilson, Robinson’s son, pictured at right, thanked city staff and others who have reached out for supporting the family following his passing.

Wilson left the crowd gathered in the council chambers with some parting wisdom from his father. “As my dad liked to say, ‘Better well done than well said. You can say a lot things but just back up what you say by what you do,’” Wilson said.

Robinson had big plans for Hamlet City Lake and was instrumental in the germination of the plans that are currently in the works. He has also been memorialized in a mural on display at the lake.